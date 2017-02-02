WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry makes 6 3-pointers in first quarter against Hornets

He's indisputably playing like the back-to-back MVP again

Stephen Curry missed the Golden State Warriors' victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, but returned to the lineup Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets and picked up right where he left off. Four days after catching fire against the Los Angeles Clippers, he made a 3-pointer on the game's first possession and five more before the end of the first quarter, including the buzzer-beater.

Here are all six of his makes:


Curry shot 6 for 8 from deep in the quarter and found time to dish six assists. His 18 points came close to matching the Hornets' total, as the Warriors led 41-21 going into the second quarter. Golden State's nine 3s in the period matched a franchise record.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

