WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry teaches trash-talking rookie a lesson

Jaylen Brown was the victim of the back-to-back MVP

Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown learned a lesson on Wednesday: Do not talk trash to the back-to-back MVP. On the final possession of the third quarter, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry faked Brown out of his shoes, beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer and then pointed at his victim, clearly telling him to quiet down. 

Watch:

Curry plays with flair and often gestures toward the crowd, but it’s rare to see him yell at an opponent like that. It’s unclear what Brown said to get on his nerves, but Curry obviously didn’t appreciate it. 

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

