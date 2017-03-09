WATCH: Warriors' Stephen Curry teaches trash-talking rookie a lesson
Jaylen Brown was the victim of the back-to-back MVP
Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown learned a lesson on Wednesday: Do not talk trash to the back-to-back MVP. On the final possession of the third quarter, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry faked Brown out of his shoes, beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer and then pointed at his victim, clearly telling him to quiet down.
Watch:
Curry plays with flair and often gestures toward the crowd, but it’s rare to see him yell at an opponent like that. It’s unclear what Brown said to get on his nerves, but Curry obviously didn’t appreciate it.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
WATCH: Curry's latest crazy circus shot
Golden State's opponents can't let shots like this deflate them
-
MVP rankings: James No. 1, Kawhi close
LeBron is the NBA's best and -- at least at this point, and probably when we're done -- is...
-
In good spirits, Durant downplays injury
The star forward was in good spirits on Wednesday
-
Cavs front office has customized NBA Jam
It also features Harambe as a playable character
-
Carmelo says he wants to play 20 seasons
Guess he likes round numbers
-
Report: Lawson failed 3 alcohol tests
A bench warrant has been issued for the point guard, according to Denver court records
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre