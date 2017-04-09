WATCH: Westbrook caps off historic triple-double with cold-blooded winner
Russell Westbrook put a huge exclamation point on his incredible season
Russell Westbrook narrowly missed setting the single-season triple-double record twice before Sunday’s game against the Nuggets ... and now we know why.
He was clearly waiting, building the suspense so he could blow the roof off of the Pepsi Center and the entire NBA world in one fell swoop.
Not only did Westbrook set an NBA record with his 42nd triple-double of the season , but he also hit the winning 3-pointer from nearly half court to give the Thunder a 106-105 win.
Westbrook finished with 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in one of the most memorable games of the season. His winner also eliminated the Nuggets from playoff contention, though you couldn’t tell by watching the Denver crowd.
He basically just ripped the heart out of every fan in Denver, and they still love him for it. Only Russell Westbrook.
