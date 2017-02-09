WATCH: Willie Cauley-Stein drops hammer on Celtics with dunk of the year candidate
Vicious and completely necessary
Sacramento Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein has had to work his way back into the rotation under Dave Joerger. The former Wildcat struggled to get playing time, but has slowly gotten more and more minutes. With DeMarcus Cousins serving a suspension on Wednesday, the Kings needed all hands.
And boy, did they get a hand from Cauley-Stein.
Prepare yourself, this is not suitable for the feint of heart.
.@THEwillieCS15 with the dunk of the YEAR. No regard for human life 😱 @Lexus#ExperienceAmazingpic.twitter.com/wWBICxEm7g— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 9, 2017
Fly @THEwillieCS15, fly pic.twitter.com/dafPg1nKoV— The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) February 9, 2017
Just ridiculous. The absolute best part of this dunk, though, is Amir Johnson's face in this frame:
That about sums it up. Dunk of the year? It's got to be up there. Kings win, 108-92.
