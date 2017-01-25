WATCH: Wolves' Andrew Wiggins drains jumper at buzzer to down Suns

Wiggins drills a tough jumper to give the Timberwolves their second straight win

Andrew Wiggins made sure the sun would set in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Overcoming some tough defense by P.J. Tucker, Wiggins drilled a buzzer-beating jumper to give the Timberwolves a 112-111 victory over the Suns. Wiggins nearly fell down on the play but was able to keep his dribble and gather himself before sinking the winner.

Wiggins finished with 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Thanks to Wiggins' winner, the Timberwolves are on a two game win-streak and are slowly ntering the race for the eighth seed in the West.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

