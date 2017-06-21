When does the 2017 NBA Draft start? Time, draft order, how to watch, stream, TV channel, online

NBA Draft night is almost here, and we've already experienced pre-draft night drama at the top of the lottery. With the Philadelphia 76ers trading up from the third overall pick to the top pick to likely take Markelle Fultz , we have a small sample of the impact this draft could have on the immediate future of the NBA.

Prospects from around the world will hear their name called in Brooklyn by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as they begin their NBA careers Thursday. Here is how you can watch the event live on TV or streaming online, along with the current first-round draft order:

What: NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, New York

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Follow: CBS Sports Draft Tracker

How to watch on CBSSports.com

Chances are you'll be watching the draft and have your smartphone, tablet or laptop in hand or computer nearby. You'll also probably be looking for instant analysis, the details on in-round trades or info on the players your favorite team just picked. And we've got those bases covered and more at CBSSports.com.

LIVE Draft Show Special: CBSSports.com's Nick Kostos will host our live draft show with former NBA players Rip Hamilton and Raja Bell, as well as CBS Sports college basketball analysts Gary Parrish and Reid Forgrave. Additional analysis will be added by Scout.com's Evan Daniels, who will join Hana Ostapchuk in the KFC Zinger Studio, as well as interviews with top draftees as they find out where they will begin their NBA careers.

No cable? No problem

If you don't have cable but still want to watch the draft, you can stream it legally in a number of ways. CBSSports.com's live draft show is available across all platforms and devices. Click on the links below for more information and how to sign up for these online platforms:

First-round draft order

1. Philadelphia 76ers (from Boston Celtics )

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Boston Celtics (from 76ers)

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings (from 76ers)

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans )

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

15. Portland Trail Blazers

16. Chicago Bulls

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. Indiana Pacers

19. Atlanta Hawks

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies )

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards )

23. Toronto Raptors (from Los Angeles Clippers )

24. Utah Jazz

25. Orlando Magic (from Raptors)

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers )

27. Los Angeles Lakers (from Nets)

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets )

29. San Antonio Spurs

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors )