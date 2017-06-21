When does the 2017 NBA Draft start? Time, draft order, how to watch, stream, TV channel, online
Both rounds of the NBA Draft will take place on Thursday
NBA Draft night is almost here, and we've already experienced pre-draft night drama at the top of the lottery. With the Philadelphia 76ers trading up from the third overall pick to the top pick to likely take Markelle Fultz , we have a small sample of the impact this draft could have on the immediate future of the NBA.
Prospects from around the world will hear their name called in Brooklyn by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as they begin their NBA careers Thursday. Here is how you can watch the event live on TV or streaming online, along with the current first-round draft order:
What: NBA Draft
When: Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Barclays Center, New York
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Follow: CBS Sports Draft Tracker
How to watch on CBSSports.com
Chances are you'll be watching the draft and have your smartphone, tablet or laptop in hand or computer nearby. You'll also probably be looking for instant analysis, the details on in-round trades or info on the players your favorite team just picked. And we've got those bases covered and more at CBSSports.com.
LIVE Draft Show Special: CBSSports.com's Nick Kostos will host our live draft show with former NBA players Rip Hamilton and Raja Bell, as well as CBS Sports college basketball analysts Gary Parrish and Reid Forgrave. Additional analysis will be added by Scout.com's Evan Daniels, who will join Hana Ostapchuk in the KFC Zinger Studio, as well as interviews with top draftees as they find out where they will begin their NBA careers.
No cable? No problem
If you don't have cable but still want to watch the draft, you can stream it legally in a number of ways. CBSSports.com's live draft show is available across all platforms and devices. Click on the links below for more information and how to sign up for these online platforms:
First-round draft order
1. Philadelphia 76ers (from
Boston Celtics
)
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Boston Celtics (from 76ers)
4. Phoenix Suns
5. Sacramento Kings (from 76ers)
6. Orlando Magic
7. Minnesota Timberwolves
8. New York Knicks
9. Dallas Mavericks
10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans )
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. Detroit Pistons
13. Denver Nuggets
14. Miami Heat
15. Portland Trail Blazers
16. Chicago Bulls
17. Milwaukee Bucks
18. Indiana Pacers
19. Atlanta Hawks
20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies )
21. Oklahoma City Thunder
22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards )
23. Toronto Raptors (from Los Angeles Clippers )
24. Utah Jazz
25. Orlando Magic (from Raptors)
26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers )
27. Los Angeles Lakers (from Nets)
28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets )
29. San Antonio Spurs
30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors )
-
K.D. takes out ad thanks Dubs fans
The Warriors All-Star is eternally grateful for his first NBA championship
-
Jackson, Brown could be special for C's
The forward from Kansas could make Boston even more versatile if selected No. 3 in Thursday's...
-
Ice Cube says Billups will take Cavs job
Despite Cube's certainty, there have been no reports that Billups has been offered or accepted...
-
Why so much chaos going into NBA Draft?
Normally, this zany behavior is reserved for free agency or perhaps the trade deadline
-
Thomas, Griffin follow each other
The Griffin-to-Boston talk got a huge boost from social media on Wednesday
-
Potential Paul George landing spots
Could these teams get the Pacers superstar for a good price? Can Indy get anything good in...
Add a Comment