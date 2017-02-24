When is the NBA Draft 2017: Date, time, other key NBA dates

Info on the NBA Draft and other key NBA dates

The NBA Draft changes franchises. Whether it’s getting a can’t-miss prospect at the top of the draft or wisely selecting a lesser-known player that turns out to be Kawhi Leonard or Giannis Antetokounmpo, teams’ fates can be dramatically altered by a single good -- or bad -- selection.

This year’s top prospects are Washington’s Markelle Fultz, Kansas’ Josh Jackson and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball. Any one of them could be taken No. 1 overall, but most feel that spot belongs to Fultz.

Here is all the information you need to know about the 2017 NBA Draft and other key dates for the rest of the NBA season.

EventDateTime (if applicable)
NBA Trade DeadlineFeb. 233 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
Regular season endsApril 12
Playoff rosters setApril 143 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
NBA playoffs beginApril 15
Conference Semifinals beginMay 1
NBA Draft CombineMay 9-14
Conference Finals beginMay 16
NBA Draft LotteryMay 16
NBA Finals beginJune 1
NBA Draft early entry withdrawl deadlineJune 125 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
2017 NBA DraftJune 22
Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories