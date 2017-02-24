When is the NBA Draft 2017: Date, time, other key NBA dates
Info on the NBA Draft and other key NBA dates
The NBA Draft changes franchises. Whether it’s getting a can’t-miss prospect at the top of the draft or wisely selecting a lesser-known player that turns out to be Kawhi Leonard or Giannis Antetokounmpo, teams’ fates can be dramatically altered by a single good -- or bad -- selection.
This year’s top prospects are Washington’s Markelle Fultz, Kansas’ Josh Jackson and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball. Any one of them could be taken No. 1 overall, but most feel that spot belongs to Fultz.
Here is all the information you need to know about the 2017 NBA Draft and other key dates for the rest of the NBA season.
|Event
|Date
|Time (if applicable)
|NBA Trade Deadline
|Feb. 23
|3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
|Regular season ends
|April 12
|Playoff rosters set
|April 14
|3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
|NBA playoffs begin
|April 15
|Conference Semifinals begin
|May 1
|NBA Draft Combine
|May 9-14
|Conference Finals begin
|May 16
|NBA Draft Lottery
|May 16
|NBA Finals begin
|June 1
|NBA Draft early entry withdrawl deadline
|June 12
|5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
|2017 NBA Draft
|June 22
