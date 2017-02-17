When is the NBA trade deadline 2017: Date, time, other key NBA dates

The NBA trade deadline is one of the most exciting times of the season, when contending teams make one final push to bolster their playoff chances and lottery-bound teams throw in the white flag by surrendering their assets.

The 2017 trade deadline is especially interesting, as the teams trailing the Warriors and Cavs are desperate to inch closer to being able to seriously contend for an NBA title.

Here is all the information you need to know about the 2017 NBA trade deadline and other key dates for the rest of the NBA season.

EventDateTime (if applicable)
NBA Trade DeadlineFeb. 233 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
Regular season endsApril 12
Playoff rosters setApril 143 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
NBA playoffs beginApril 15
Conference Semifinals beginMay 1
NBA Draft CombineMay 9-14
Conference Finals beginMay 16
NBA Draft LotteryMay 16
NBA Finals beginJune 1
NBA Draft early entry withdrawl deadlineJune 125 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
2017 NBA DraftJune 22
