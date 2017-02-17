When is the NBA trade deadline 2017: Date, time, other key NBA dates
Info on the NBA trade deadline and other key NBA dates
The NBA trade deadline is one of the most exciting times of the season, when contending teams make one final push to bolster their playoff chances and lottery-bound teams throw in the white flag by surrendering their assets.
The 2017 trade deadline is especially interesting, as the teams trailing the Warriors and Cavs are desperate to inch closer to being able to seriously contend for an NBA title.
Here is all the information you need to know about the 2017 NBA trade deadline and other key dates for the rest of the NBA season.
|Event
|Date
|Time (if applicable)
|NBA Trade Deadline
|Feb. 23
|3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
|Regular season ends
|April 12
|Playoff rosters set
|April 14
|3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
|NBA playoffs begin
|April 15
|Conference Semifinals begin
|May 1
|NBA Draft Combine
|May 9-14
|Conference Finals begin
|May 16
|NBA Draft Lottery
|May 16
|NBA Finals begin
|June 1
|NBA Draft early entry withdrawl deadline
|June 12
|5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT
|2017 NBA Draft
|June 22
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Cousins on Oakley incident: 'Disgusting'
The Kings center is on Charles Oakley's side
-
LOOK: Lin's cartoon character haircut
That's certainly something new
-
WATCH: Westbrook trolls All-Star media
At All-Star media availability, Westbrook refused to even acknowledge questions about Dura...
-
Trade rumors: Teams interested in Rose?
A roundup of all the talk as the trade deadline approaches
-
Harden on Russ, KD: 'Staying out of it'
The former Thunder guard does not plan to be a mediator
-
Ranking top 50 NBA players of all-time
Twenty years after the NBA celebrated its original 50 greatest, we're updating things a bi...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre