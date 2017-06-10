When it comes to shoe contracts, Nike's stable still dominates the top of the list
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the top active players, but Michael Jordan is still No. 1
In a world of multimillionaire athletes, NBA players make a sizable chunk of money thorough endorsements, and shoes are the biggest of those deals. When LeBron James or Kevin Durant release a new shoe it's always worth talking about, and that's what every player strives for: that signature shoe deal.
Forbes recently ranked which shoe deals make players the most money. It was Michael Jordan at the top at $110 million, but that's not surprising considering he has an entire brand of shoe named after him. Following Jordan were mainly active players. The top of the list were James ($32M), Durant ($25M), Kobe Bryant ($16M), James Harden ($14M) and Stephen Curry ($12M).
What's noticeable about these rankings is how dominant Nike is at the top. James and Durant both have comfortable leads at the top with Bryant behind them at $16 million. Harden, who is with Adidas, is only $2 million behind Bryant. Curry, with Under Armour, is another $2 million behind Harden.
Nike's dominance only continues to grow down the list. Half of the 10 active players on the list are Nike/Jordan athletes, three are Adidas, Curry is with Under Armour, and Dwyane Wade is with a Chinese company called Li-Ning.
Nike still dominates the shoe game, but Adidas has enough high profile athletes to make some noise, especially if it manages to take Giannis Antetokounmpo away from Nike. Under Armour is far behind the pack with Curry as its only major name.
-
Cannabis Expo at hotel GSW practice at
Event for Monday-Wednesday at the Oakland Convention Center, where the Warriors practice
-
NBA Mock Draft: Markkanen to Portland
The Pacers wind up with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in a mock draft which includes some possible...
-
Bucks to play game in MECCA next season
The Bucks played in the MECCA when they won the title in 1971
-
MJ's shoes sell for $190K
Shoes were autographed by Jordan; sale price eclipses record set by another pair of his ki...
-
Report: No extra discipline for Game 5
Despite Zaza Pachulia hitting someone in the groin there will be no extra discipline for Game...
-
Silver makes rest guidelines for NBA
Adam Silver realizes rest is a part of the NBA but he wants to work on the timing of it