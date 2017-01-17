When put on the spot, Kevin Durant hints that he'll re-sign with the Warriors

Although he just signed with the Warriors last offseason, Kevin Durant could potentially opt out of his contract and head elsewhere this upcoming summer. But similar to Stephen Curry, Duranthas no reason to leave this team, especially since he wants to play in their brand new arena.

On hand for the Chase Center groundbreaking on Tuesday, Durant was put on the spot and asked if he planned to re-sign with the team in the offseason. Being a bit coy, Durant didn't say yes or no but did say "It'll be fun to play in there."

So while that isn't a definitive yes, it is pretty clear that Durant wants to at least play in Golden State's new arena, which the team will move into at the start of the 2019-2020 season. Durant is also being vague about his free agency because he hasn't said anything about wanting to opt out of his contract. But he likely will, especially since it will allow him to sign a longer deal worth a considerable amount of money.

Of course, Durant didn't say he wants to play in the Chase Center while wearing a Warriors uniform. He could technically play in the arena while wearing another team's uniform. And Durant also didn't seem that amused by Warriors owner Joe Lacob's playful jokes about him re-signing:

But that may be reading into things a bit too much. Plus while anything could happen, Durant is having one of the best years of his career in his first season with Golden State, which is the best team in the league, and seems quite happy to be on the Warriors. He may not want to say it, but it seems very likely that Durant doesn't want to go anywhere for quite some time.