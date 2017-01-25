While Blazers honor 1977 champs, Damian Lillard's music celebrates Bill Walton

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Never ceasing to show off his pearly whites with his effervescent smile, Hall of Famer Bill Walton was in rarer than usual form Wednesday. In Portland to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Trail Blazer's 1977 championship -- he was the NBA Finals MVP -- Walton was swapping stories with his former teammates and entertaining the crowd at Dr. Jack's in the Rose Quarter with tales of the team's historic title. Walton even dressed the part, wearing a namesake throwback Blazers jersey t-shirt.

"[My former teammates] were giving me grief about my shirt, because I had one like this on last night," Walton said. "But I have five of these shirts and every 12 hours on this stay in Portland, I am changing my shirt. So while it may look the same, this is a clean and fresh shirt today, so I'm ready to go."

Walton and the members of the '77 championship team were on hand at Dr. Jack's for a reunion lunch and to help with the unveiling of a special display inside the eatery that honored Hall of Fame coach Jack Ramsay. The Blazers will keep the festivities going with more ceremonial happenings during the course of their Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team coached by Walton's son Luke.

"Take it easy on the Lakers," Bill Walton jokingly told Blazers coach Terry Stotts, who then questionably quipped about the Hall of Famer's loyalty.

"I'm a Blazer but I want what's best for my son," Walton responded.

Walton's loyalty of course should never be questioned. He is a Blazer through and through. And it is because of Walton's incredible play coupled with the excellence of his teammates that the Blazers were able to defeat Philadelphia 76ers in six games to win the title in 1977, the lone championship banner that hangs from the rafters at the Moda Center.

That banner has since served as an inspiration for everyone who has donned a Blazers jersey, but perhaps none more so than Damian Lillard. The Blazers star has become so enamored with hanging up another championship banner here that he essentially dedicated the first track entitled "Bill Walton" of his debut rap album "The Letter O" to that goal.

"I'm trying to bring a chip to Portland just like Walton did," Lillard raps in "Bill Walton."

"It was the intro to my album and I just talked about a lot of things I'm interested in and some of the things I've been through and what I ultimately want to do in my career, what I want to do in Portland," Lillard told reporters about the song Tuesday. "The song was 32 bars, [Walton] was No. 32. I ended the song saying I want to bring a chip to Portland just like Walton did and obviously I play in Portland for the Trail Blazers so I thought that was a fitting name for the song."

Lillard's tribute to Walton hasn't fallen on deaf ears. And while Walton's musical inclinations toward The Grateful Dead are well document, the tall Deadhead thoroughly enjoyed Lillard's album and his namesake song.

"It was very nice, I'm honored," Walton said. "I'm a big fan [of Lillard].

Walton also identified the song as part of the Blazers tradition of togetherness.

"When you are part of something as special as the Trail Blazers, all of the guys, the history of this great franchise, I mean this is such a shining beacon of hope for people," Walton said. "It's franchises like this that make the NBA the greatest thing on earth. So whether it's from the original Blazer Geoff Petrie to Damian Lillard today, it's all one big family. And you have that special bond.

"All the guys who played before us, all the guys who played after us, they share in this. This is not just one group of 12 guys, we are one big family. And one big happy, loving, caring, sharing and proud family. I'm proud to be a Blazer."