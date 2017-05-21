While Cavs roll, former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett says he'll 'have the last laugh'

While the Cavs are in cruise control on their way to the NBA Finals, one of the men that helped them get there is riding the pine in Turkey.

Anthony Bennett never played with LeBron, but he did contribute to Cleveland's recent run of success by being included in the trade that brought in the third member of the Cavs' "big three" -- Kevin Love.

As of right now, Anthony Bennett probably has the distinction of being the worst No. 1 pick in modern NBA history. Not one of the worst. The worst. But at the time of the trade he was still considered a talented, versatile big man with plenty of untapped upside.

Since the draft lottery started in 1985, there have been plenty of top of picks who haven't lived up to the billing of the selection, but most -- like Michael Olowokandi and Kwame Brown -- were able to carve themselves a solid NBA career despite the disappointment. Bennett, however is already out of the league after just four seasons in the NBA.

But it certainly hasn't shaken his confidence. Now on the roster for Fenerbahce of the Turkish Basketball Super League, the former top pick says that despite his former team's unbelievable run of success, he's the one who will eventually be laughing.

Anthony Bennett is 40 minutes from a Euroleague championship. "I feel I have the last laugh. I just turned 24-years-old, lot of time left." — David Pick (@IAmDPick) May 21, 2017

While he has never gotten heavy minutes, four different NBA teams took a shot on the 6-8 forward after he was selected first overall by the Cavaliers in 2013, and none of them liked him enough to keep him around. He was even cut by the Brooklyn Nets, who had the worst record in the NBA last season.

You might think Bennett is brimming with confidence because he's tearing it up with Fenerbahce -- yeah, not the case at all. He's averaging 1.3 points and just under seven minutes a game in nine EuroLeague games with the team. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game in his four-year NBA career.

Let's hope Bennett is right. Maybe he can catch on with a team this summer and prove all the doubters wrong next season. He better hurry though -- 24 is young, but not that young for the NBA -- otherwise he'll become a comical footnote in the NBA history books.

The Cavs meanwhile, appear to be laughing all the way to their third straight Finals appearance.