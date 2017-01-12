While the Sixers' process shows signs of life, the Knicks, under Phil, are dead

Maybe this is it. Maybe, finally, we've hit the New York Knicks nadir.

After years of ineptitude and embarrassment and failed coaches and failed GMs -- after the Knicks became the butt of the joke that now ends, "It's The Knicks" -- we've reached a new level of folly.

Remember Phil Jackson as the savior? Remember the idea of Carmelo Anthony fused with Kristaps Porzingis plus new-addition Derrick Rose being, well, at least pretty good? Remember last month, when the Knicks were the third-best team in the Eastern Conference?

Remember the idea that this team was finally, under Phil Jackson's leadership, pretty good?

An illusion, all of it. And a reminder that all those awful moments for the Knicks stretching back well more than a decade -- well past, but including, the Isiah Years -- were just building up to this:

It's the Knicks.

And that's not changing any time soon.

Instead of getting better with Phil Jackson, the Knicks are more hopeless than ever. USATSI

An extra kick in the pants and reminder of this point was the bottom-dwelling Philadelphia 76ers hitting a buzzer beater Wednesday night to steal a 98-97 win against our hapless heroes.

Despite it being, you know, Philadelphia, the Knicks found a way to lose a game that was utterly theirs.

Despite New York having held a 10-point lead with just 2:29 left in the game.

Despite Derrick Rose, after all that drama, having returned from his vanishing act to go off for 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

Ah, yes, Derrick Rose: The real exclamation point behind the idea this team is a total joke.

Because we're not talking about one game in January here, even if the Knicks keep moving down the standings of the not-exactly-overwhelming Eastern Conference. That's clear. This is about more than losing to a bad basketball team.

We're talking about an organization that turned to Phil to save it from itself and got more moments of chaos, dysfunction and head-scratching bewilderment.

Let's start with Rose.

The guy vanishes this week, pops up in Chicago, his organization doesn't know where he is, and he comes back amid reports he considered quitting the game altogether and ... those close to him reportedly let it be known he wants a max deal this summer?

Oh yeah, very-much really. Because this is the Knicks.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley: "Some close to Rose have told friends he will seek a max contract this summer. For Rose, that pact would be for five years and nearly $150 million.

The Knicks would need to use nearly all of their cap space to ink Rose to a max contract."

This is, needless to say, bonkers.

And it's just one of several things that remind us that the Knicks, a marquee part of the NBA's brand, remain a blazing dumpster fire.

Carmelo Anthony this season has wanted it to be known he gets blamed for losses but doesn't get enough credit for wins. Rumors and speculation about Phil Jackson's commitment to sticking around won't go away. Phil decided it was a good call to go on a television show and say Melo should pass more. Melo then went back at Phil for his "negativity."

Drama, drama, drama.

Losses, losses, losses.

The New York Knicks are still the New York Knicks.

And that buzzer beater by Sixers guard T.J. McConnell? It's adds insult to injury, sure, but it's more. It's a reminder that Philly, which has now won four of five, is so much closer to turning its organization around than the Knicks. They have rising superstar Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel (for now), a soon-to-be-back Ben Simmons and a really interesting young nucleus.

They're fun to watch and full of promise. The opposite of New York.

The Knicks have a top executive feuding with his top star, Rose going AWOL but wanting dollars he's not worth and that his team can't afford to give him, and a deteriorating return on all the investments that were supposed to make the Knicks at least marginally good this year.

That buzzer beater Wednesday night is more than another Knicks loss. It's a sign -- a real sign -- that The Process in Philly is working spectacularly, and that the reality of being a Knick is nothing but pain, disappointment and embarrassment.