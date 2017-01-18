'White Men Can't Jump' is set for a remake and Blake Griffin is reportedly involved
Black-ish Kenya Barris is in charge of the reboot of the iconic film
Renaissance man Blake Griffin continues to make waves in Hollywood.
On the heels of executive producing an animated series for Fox, the Clippers All-Star is now taking his producing talents to the silver screen. According to Variety, Griffin and Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil are producing a remake of the popular basketball film "White Men Can't Jump." The script for the reboot is being written by Kenya Barris, who created the award-winning show "Black-ish."
From the Hollywood Reporter:
Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC's acclaimed comedy Black-ish, is teaming with Blake Griffin of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers and Ryan Kalil of the NFL's Carolina Panthers to develop a remake of the 1992 sports comedy for 20th Century Fox.
Barris will write the script for the project, which falls under his overall film deal with Fox that he signed in September. Barris also will act as a producer.
It should be noted that Griffin is producing the movie and is not acting in it. But since the movie is basketball-themed, it wouldn't be too far fetched to think that he would make a cameo or two in it.
