Who's to blame for Knicks' poor season? Everyone says Jeff Hornacek

There’s been plenty of drama at MSG this season, as the New York Knicks are once again heading towards the lottery despite making a splash with some big-name signings last summer. Jeff Hornacek, who has faced his fair share of criticism, doesn’t think anyone person in particular should take the fall for the Knicks’ struggles, however.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Hornacek noted that everyone--from coaches to players to management--was responsible. Via Newsday:

“No, we’re all going through this,” Hornacek said after practice Wednesday. “Every single guy, every single coach, every part of management — everybody’s to blame. We’re all in it together. I don’t think there’s been any other talk of anything [like that].”

While certainly part of the reasoning behind Hornacek’s statement is to try and protect his own job, this is, of course, the correct and rational take. Management made some bad signings, Hornacek hasn’t been great, and players have underperformed. Over an 82 season and on a team with 15 guys, there’s never just one person responsible for what happens -- good or bad.

It’s been that kind of season for the Knicks this year USATSI

Still, there certainly figures to be some changes around the Knicks this summer. With as much pressure as the team faces, and in turn the drama they create, it’s hard to imagine Phil Jackson and company deciding to just run things back next year.