Why in the world are the Bulls still playing buyout candidate Rajon Rondo?

Rajon Rondo played what ESPN’s Nick Friedell called “one of his best games of the season” on the weekend. He scored 15 points off the Chicago Bulls ’ bench and added five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes in a 117-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers , who were without LeBron James and Kevin Love . It’s a small marvel, though, that he played at all. Early in the season, it became obvious that the front office’s “three alphas” plan was not going to work. Somehow, the trade deadline has passed, players have taken buyouts and Rondo is still sopping up minutes for the Bulls.

Rondo checks all the boxes when it comes to a buyout candidate. He’s a veteran who signed up for a bigger role than he has, and he’s on a mediocre team that is (theoretically) trying to get the most out of its young talent. When coach Fred Hoiberg benched him in late December , it seemed like his days in Chicago were numbered. His poor outside shooting meant he was ineffective without the ball, and giving him the ball meant taking it away from Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade . Just about everybody predicted this would be a problem, and the Bulls never came close to solving it.

If Rondo was a bad fit from the beginning, he’s an even worse fit now. Just before last Thursday’s trade deadline, Chicago traded veteran big man Taj Gibson and sharpshooter Doug McDermott to the Oklahoma City Thunder for point guard Cameron Payne , shooting guard Anthony Morrow and big man Joffrey Lauvergne . Giving Payne minutes must be an organizational priority, and the two guards who have started over Rondo for two months -- Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams -- are still around. Rondo is clearly not a part of the franchise’s future, and the move the front office just made indicated that the present doesn’t matter too much.

“It’s a fine line, I guess, for us right now,” Hoiberg said, via ESPN. “With developing young guys, but at the same time we’re still competing for the playoffs. So we got to do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to win, and that’s the bottom line. Right now, I like the way Rajon’s playing, and he’s going to stay in the lineup.”

Last summer, Bulls general manager Gar Forman infamously declared that the team wanted to get younger and more athletic. Weeks later, they had Wade and Rondo on the roster. Neither of them is signed to a long-term deal, though, and it would not be difficult for Chicago to pivot and actually follow through on those words. Based on what Forman and vice president John Paxson said last week, that’s the plan now. There is no scenario in which Rondo fits into that plan.

There is a bigger question about how Rondo can survive in the modern NBA, as he has been ineffective for four teams since tearing his ACL four years ago. There evidently wasn’t much of a trade market for him, and it’s unclear how many teams would be interested in signing him if the Bulls bought him out. He needs to be surrounded by shooters to be successful, and it’s hard for him to help his team if he’s not the primary playmaker when he’s on the court. Chicago knows all of this as well as anybody, and yet there Rondo is, playing 20-plus minutes per game for a 30-29 team. This seems as pointless as signing him did in the first place.