Wild West: The chase for the eighth playoff spot suddenly got interesting

Earlier this season, the race for the eighth seed in the West was a bit of an embarrassment. Where there has usually been a bunch of plus-.500 teams competing for the last playoff spot, instead there were a bunch of disappointing teams tripping over themselves. It looked like one of the many uninspiring teams -- maybe even the Sacramento Kings ! -- would be rewarded with the chance to get swept by the Golden State Warriors in the first round, leaving fans to ponder whether or not a few games in late April were better than a lottery pick.

With the postseason just four weeks away, much has changed. Not only have the Kings fallen out of the picture and the San Antonio Spurs emerged as a possible, perhaps even likely first-round opponent for the eighth seed, the teams that are battling for it are suddenly competent. The Denver Nuggets have a top-five offense. The Portland Trail Blazers are re-energized after catching Nurkic fever. Minnesota Timberwolves look like a Tom Thibodeau team. Against all odds, the Dallas Mavericks are 10th in net rating since falling to 4-17 with a 31-point loss to Sacramento in December, the best turnaround this side of Miami.

It’s worth caring about this race now. Here’s a look at the four contenders (with apologies to the New Orleans Pelicans -- they got a nice win against Portland on Tuesday, but they have essentially been a disaster after everybody got excited about DeMarcus Cousins ’ arrival):

Record: 32-35

Schedule: vs. Los Angeles Clippers , vs. Houston Rockets , @ Rockets, vs. Cleveland Cavaliers , @ Indiana Pacers , vs. Pelicans, @ Blazers, @ Charlotte Hornets , @ Miami Heat , @ Pelicans, @ Rockets, vs. Pelicans, vs. Oklahoma City Thunder , @ Mavericks, @ Thunder

The case for: They’re 2.5 games ahead of everybody else, and they’ve won seven of their last 10 games, albeit against mostly unimpressive competition. Based on the way they’ve been playing lately, they fit the profile of a solid playoff team -- awesome offense and decent defense (they’re second in offensive rating and 13th in defensive rating in March). The delightful Nikola Jokic makes them worth watching, but guys like Gary Harris , Wilson Chandler , Danilo Gallinari and Jameer Nelson knocking down 3s is what makes them so hard to guard.

The case against: I don’t trust the defense they’ve played lately. On the season, they’re still 29th in defensive rating, and they’re about to play a bunch of fantastic offensive teams. This late schedule does them no favors, so they’re extremely fortunate to have the cushion they have now. If they get into a bunch of close games down the stretch, they might not be able to close them out.

Record: 29-37

Schedule: @ Spurs, @ Atlanta Hawks , @ Heat, vs. Milwaukee Bucks , vs. New York Knicks , vs. Wolves, @ Los Angeles Lakers , vs. Nuggets, vs. Rockets, vs. Phoenix Suns , @ Timberwolves, @ Utah Jazz , vs. Timberwolves, vs. Jazz, vs. Spurs, vs. Pelicans

The case for: Jusuf Nurkic , everybody! The guy has been a completely different player since leaving Denver, and I’m not just saying that because of his 28-point, 20-rebound, eight-assist, six-block, two-steal fever dream of a performance against the Philadelphia 76ers last week. Nurkic still needs to get his fouling under control, but his passing, screen setting and renewed effort on defense has raised the Blazers’ ceiling. Also, Damian Lillard has been lights out since the All-Star break, averaging 29.4 points with a 59.7 percent true shooting percentage.

The case against: Portland has a bad habit of blowing double-digit leads, and it has struggled when either Lillard or C.J. McCollum has been on the bench. Just like the Nuggets, the Blazers’ defense is a serious problem against playoff teams -- they’re 26th in the league in defensive rating, still the team’s most glaring issue. The blowout loss in New Orleans was rough, and they’re going to need to steal a win or two against the Jazz and Spurs.

Record: 28-38

Schedule: @ Boston Celtics , @ Heat, @ Pelicans, vs. Spurs, @ Lakers, @ Blazers, @ Pacers, vs. Lakers, vs. Kings, vs. Blazers, @ Warriors, @ Blazers, @ Jazz, @ Lakers, vs. Thunder, @ Rockets

The case for: This is the best and most talented team on this list. Since Feb. 12, they’ve been sixth in offensive rating, third in defensive rating and first in net rating. They are beating teams by hitting the offensive glass, playing defense without fouling, moving the ball and creating a ton of good looks around the rim. Ricky Rubio has played the best basketball of his career since the trade deadline, Karl-Anthony Towns has played his way into All-NBA consideration and Andrew Wiggins has improved much more than people give him credit for.

The case against: This schedule is tough, which is part of why Thibodeau was so grumpy when they started poorly and lost to teams like the Brooklyn Nets . Minnesota can beat good teams on the road -- it had a 27-point victory in Utah a couple of weeks ago -- but now it has to. That’s kind of scary, given that it is 10-20 away from home this season.

Record: 28-38

Schedule: @ Washington Wizards , @ 76ers, @ Nets, vs. Warriors, vs. Clippers, vs. Toronto Raptors , vs. Thunder, @ Pelicans, @ Memphis Grizzlies , @ Bucks, @ Kings, @ Clippers, vs. Spurs, @ Suns, vs. Nuggets, @ Grizzlies

The case for: Philly, Brooklyn, Sacramento and Phoenix -- that’s four games they should win right there. Of course, that only gets the Mavericks to the Nuggets’ current win total, so there’s not a ton of room for error here. My best argument for Dallas getting to the postseason is that Rick Carlisle is a genius and he figured out how this group can grind out wins: slow things down, play tough defense, exploit mismatches with small lineups and take care of the ball.

The case against: The Mavs have a ton of ground to make up, and it doesn’t look like that will be easy. Nerlens Noel has missed their last three games with a knee injury, Yogi Ferrell and Seth Curry have cooled off recently and I’m just not sure Carlisle has the offensive firepower he will need down the stretch. I love how they’ve salvaged the season, but this is why it’s almost impossible to recover from losing 17 of 21 to start the year.