With George Hill back, the Jazz are finally whole and a potential West powerhouse

The Utah Jazz earned a 94-92 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, erasing a nine-point deficit in the final three minutes to end a two-game slide. They clamped down on defense in crunch time, holding the Wolves to 12 fourth-quarter points. Derrick Favors, looking as spry as he has in some time, made a clutch 3-pointer. None of what happened, though, was as significant as one simple fact: For the first time this season, the Jazz had a full roster with no one on the injury report.

For the past few seasons, Utah has been more fascinating as a possibility than as a product. The front office, led by general manager Dennis Lindsey, built this team patiently, assembling young, talented players at every position. Last year there was real pressure to make the postseason, but an endless string of injuries (barely) prevented that. The Jazz got stronger and more experienced in the offseason, but the injury bug just wouldn't go away. The list of afflictions that have plagued them is too long to list here, and the fact they're 23-15, with the league's seventh-best net rating, should be seen as both a minor miracle and a reflection of the work done by Lindsey and coach Quin Snyder.

In Brooklyn earlier this week, Snyder said he didn't want to judge his team yet. When things have annoyed him, he has tried not to overreact, knowing that Utah is finding ways to win games and needs to get everybody back in the lineup. He was happy with how the players have dealt with all this instability for a second straight season.

"Sometimes your greatest strength is perceived as your greatest weakness," Snyder said. "Our weakness -- being injured and thin -- has also made us a really together group. We've gotta maintain that as we get healthy."

Really, the Jazz's greatest strength, when healthy, is their versatility. They have all the length, size and athleticism that you want in the modern NBA. They can play "small" and stretch the floor without getting bullied. They always have multiple playmakers on the court and they can switch everything on the perimeter. The guy who unlocks all of this: George Hill, who has had a heck of a 2017 so far.

George Hill is aggressive when he needs to be. USATSI

On Thursday, Utah radio play-by-play announcer David Locke tweeted that Hill had barely been able to eat for the better part of a week. On New Year's Eve against the Phoenix Suns, he tried to get in 7-foot-1 center Alex Len's way to prevent a basket in transition at the end of the first quarter. Unfortunately, it was Hill's face that got in the way of Len's elbow. The result was a concussion and 22 stitches. Before the stitches, he could put his finger through his lip, per Locke.

The collision took place in Hill's second game back after missing 13 games because of a sprained toe. This has been Utah's luck, more or less, for the past couple of seasons. The Timberwolves game was just his 14th in a Jazz uniform, including the seven minutes he played against Phoenix.

When Hill has played, though, the Jazz have been just about unstoppable. Entering Saturday's game, he had an offensive rating of 113.6 and a defensive rating of 95.7, meaning Utah was outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the court. When both he and Hayward have been active, they have gone 8-0.

Hayward said Hill has "played like an All-Star" when healthy, and that might be understating it. Before the elbow from Len stole his sunshine, he averaged 20.1 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, making 55.1 percent of his shots and 47.5 percent of his 3-pointers. That kind of efficiency is unheard of -- he is 12th in the league in PER and fourth in true shooting percentage, behind only Suns center Tyson Chandler, Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira -- big men who essentially only dunk. Even though Hill has been sidelined for most of the year, teammates rave about what he has brought to the locker room.

"He's an influential guy," forward Trey Lyles said. "He'll pull me aside every now and then and talk to me about certain things I can do to be better on the court. He's a leader. I think you can tell that by the way that he plays and the way we respond and react when he's out there playing with us."

The Jazz haven't lost with Hayward and Hill healthy. USATSI

Hill is not a superstar, even if his name is next to a bunch of franchise players in some statistical categories. He is, however, a perfect fit for this roster. Utah coveted him for years before acquiring him, knowing that a ball-dominant point guard isn't necessary next to Hayward and Rodney Hood. Snyder likes to run a lot of offense through his wings, so Hill's ability to play without the ball and make spot-up 3s is ideal. It also helps that he's one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, with the size to guard 2s and some 3s. A few days before Hill made his return, Favors succinctly defined what it would mean: "We'll be a complete team."

Now that the Jazz are complete, they face a completely different challenge. On the one hand, they no longer have to answer tiresome questions about how anxious they are for everybody to get back on the court. On the other, as Snyder said, "how does that affect our chemistry?" Suddenly, the team is deep and the battle for minutes will be intense. Expectations are higher than ever before, and that in itself can pose problems.

These issues, though, are preferable to the uncertainty that has surrounded this franchise for a while. Instead of wondering what its theoretical ceiling might be, Utah can realistically think about improving its 10th-ranked offense and third-ranked defense. Thanks largely to Gobert and Hayward's All-Star-level production, the Jazz are just 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for fourth in the West, and with Blake Griffin still sidelined, they have a shot at catching them. After years of waiting, it's finally time to see what these guys can do.