With the new NBA CBA ratified, here's what labor peace means to fans

The NBA and NBPA on Friday ratified the new collective bargaining agreement, which was reached last week. Basketball labor peace in our time is a nice Christmas present for fans, guaranteeing no lockouts for at least the next six years and as many as nine. Players and owners each scored victories. Players claimed longer deals, more money across the board and greater stability. Owners achieve greater ability to hang onto superstars they drafted.

It's also a victory for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBPA President Chris Paul. There are issues on both sides, which is the case for most agreements, but the result is a positive for everyone.

Instead of offering obscure details, first here are three pieces which break down those elements.

With that out of the way, here's what fans need to know:

1. Superstar players will stay home more than ever: The difference in money is astronomical for star players. For example, every player coming off a rookie deal who is offered a max extension in restricted free agency is more likely to sign it. The player gets an extra year, and since the team can match any offer, it makes sense to take the guaranteed money no matter what.

Now, after that first extension is up, a star player can sign a super-max extension and the difference between that and what he can get elsewhere is $76 million dollars. Wondering how much money would convince players to stay in places like Oklahoma City, Milwaukee or Memphis? It's $76 million. That is absolutely the number that will keep them there.

So more superstars will stay put, and big free agency hits we've seen since 2011 will decrease. The owners were tired of dealing with the pain and misery of watching superstars leave for places like Golden State, so they basically made them an offer they can't refuse.

Now, this does mean players who are certifiably unhappy with their team, situation or city are going to get ahead of the process. Here's the big part of this:

Players can still sign the super-max contract if they were traded during their rookie deal, but not after. Which means players who typically have been more patient and optimistic as youngsters may be driven to get out much sooner, especially if their agents have long-term plans for them. So be on the lookout for more moves during those rookie seasons.

Adam Silver got a deal done on the new CBA. USATSI

2. Contracts will start eating up new cap space: There were three the spending last summer was so berserk:

All the media money came in, resulting in a $20 million jump in the cap. A weak free agency class hit the market at that moment. Teams had all these existing deals taking up only a fraction of the cap, leaving crazy money left over.

Now these new super-maxes will eat up huge chunks, as will increases to the rookie deals, veteran-minimums and exceptions as they are now percentages of the cap. There might not be as many gambles as you've seen the past few years under these huge jumps. That could mean tighter negotiations, and more extensions as players look to ensure bigger, longer deals.

3. The D-League is about to become a bigger deal: Teams can offer two-way contracts to the D-League, which means when players are in the D-League they make more than what the premium D-League players now make, and when they get called up and play with the NBA team, they make NBA money. That's going to mean fewer players going overseas, more players getting better development, and more teams taking actual players in the second-round with long-term plans rather than draft-and-stash guys whose names no one will remember.

4. Older guys will get bigger deals, which is scary: The new deal changes the restriction on multiyear deals form ages 36 to 38, which means Chris Paul can sign a bigger deal this summer, Carmelo Anthony can sign a bigger deal when his contract is up, etc. The result means there will be more teams with big-money guys who are past their prime as top-notch starters. In the past, before the 2011 CBA, those players then became incredible trade chips on expiring contracts. You may see that return, but it also means more guys will be sticking around because they're on guaranteed deals. How teams handle this wrinkle will be key to watch.

4. You don't have to hear about negotiations for a long time: The deal expires in 2024, and while there's likely an opt out several years before, you're not going to have to deal with talk about negotiations or arguments over BRI (Basketball Related Income) for some time. Everyone's making more money and feeling good. The future of the NBA is exceptionally bright.

Now, about those media deals in the age of cord-cutting ...