Wizards breath sigh of relief as John Wall sprains foot, but returns against Mavericks
Wall's injury doesn't appear to be serious
The Washington Wizards have been playing impressive basketball as of late, but Wednesday night against the Mavericks, they were holding their breath, as All-Star point guard John Wall lay crumpled on the baseline clutching his left foot.
Out on a fastbreak, Wall landed awkwardly, and stayed down as play moved to the other end of the floor.
Wall looked in intense pain in the immediate aftermath, but was able to leave the floor under his own power.
Wall and the Wizards soon got good news, however, as it was announced the injury was only a foot sprain, and Wall was able to return to the game, starting the second half.
That’s great news for both Wall and the team, as the Wizards will need their point guard playing at his best if they hope to make a run in the postseason.
