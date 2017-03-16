Wizards breath sigh of relief as John Wall sprains foot, but returns against Mavericks

Wall's injury doesn't appear to be serious

The Washington Wizards have been playing impressive basketball as of late, but Wednesday night against the Mavericks, they were holding their breath, as All-Star point guard John Wall lay crumpled on the baseline clutching his left foot. 

Out on a fastbreak, Wall landed awkwardly, and stayed down as play moved to the other end of the floor. 

wall.gif
Wall sprained his left foot as he landed awkwardly after this drive to the basket. 

Wall looked in intense pain in the immediate aftermath, but was able to leave the floor under his own power. 

Wall and the Wizards soon got good news, however, as it was announced the injury was only a foot sprain, and Wall was able to return to the game, starting the second half. 

That’s great news for both Wall and the team, as the Wizards will need their point guard playing at his best if they hope to make a run in the postseason. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games