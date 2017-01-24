Wizards to dress in all black for Celtics game, Isaiah Thomas calls it 'cute'

A couple of weeks ago, Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder and Washington Wizards guard John Wall got into a post-game scuffle. Crowder put his finger in Wall's face, Wall tried to slap him in retaliation and Boston police officers stood between the two locker rooms after all the players left the court at TD Garden. Crowder and Wall were both fined.

The Celtics and Wizards meet again in Washington on Tuesday, and the home team will wear all black, like it's a funeral. From CSN's Chase Hughes:

"We're wearing all black to the game. You know where we're going with that," Oubre said. "We're ready for whatever. We're wearing all black to the game. It's a memo that the team is giving away. We're ready for whatever, man. Round 3. Let's get it." "All black everything," guard John Wall added.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal took credit for the idea, via CSN's J. Michael Falgoust. The Celtics, meanwhile, seem amused by the whole thing. Isaiah Thomas laughed it off and Crowder totally dismissed it:

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas walked into the upstairs gym at Georgetown Univerisity's athletic center Tuesday morning with a grey hood on his head and immediately announced to the room: "They're wearing all black!" He later elaborated to reporters. "That's cute that they're wearing all black. It's not a Game 7. It's not the playoffs," Thomas said. "I saw the the funeral and all black thing last night and I just laughed about it." Forward Jae Crowder showed up to shootaround wearing a black sweatshirt. "I always wear black," he said. When asked for his reaction to the Wizards' plans, he replied with a sarcastic "okay."

Honestly, I'm with Thomas and Crowder here. This shouldn't be so serious. It's a regular-season game, and these teams aren't even recent playoff opponents. Getting all amped up can sometimes backfire in these situations, but if Washington feels it needs something like this to keep everybody motivated and engaged, then, uh, whatever works, I guess.