Would the Cavaliers be better with Melo instead of Kevin Love? Bell: 'Absolutely not'

The Cavaliers reportedly turned down a trade offer from the New York Knicks this week for Carmelo Anthony. It makes a lot of sense considering that the Cavaliers won the NBA title last summer and have the best record in the Eastern Conference not only this season, but each season since LeBron James rejoined the Cavs.

But would Anthony make them a better team if dealt for Kevin Love?

Rip Hamilton and Raja Bell debated the matter on the Crossover with Nick Kostos this week on CBS Sports:

So would trading Love for Anthony make the Cavaliers better?

"Absolutely not," Bell said. "First of all, you struggle rebounding the ball, you struggle with size. You get smaller by bringing him in. Kevin Love is averaging 20 and 10 this year, he's not the problem."

"They just figured out over the last half of last season how all three of them can play at an All-Star level. I sat in those practices and watched him sulk in those practices and watched those guys brainstorm on how they can integrate him into the offense, and it just wasn't working. And it has. It has worked."

Meanwhile, Rip Hamilton said he would do the deal.

"Me personally, I'd rather have Carmelo Anthony," Hamilton said. "If I have an opportunity to pair him up with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving? And the reason I said that is if Melo says 'You know what, I'm going to take a backseat, and be that scoring punch off the bench, or that third scorer that we need and I'm not going to say the offense has to be run around me,' I think that's a great situation because LeBron is a pass-first guy. He doesn't want to go out there and score 30-40 points a game. He'd rather pass the ball."

It should be noted that here are the on vs. off court ratings for Melo vs. Love:

On-court Off-court Offense Defense Net Offense Defense Net Net point differential on vs. off (red is bad) Kevin Love 111.9 102.6 9.3 105.5 110.8 -5.3 14.6 Carmelo Anthony 106.9 110.5 -3.6 101.3 103.1 -1.8 -1.8

Now you can say that the Knicks are terrible which drags down Anthony's numbers, but the big thing with New York is supposed to be that their bench is bad. So why is it Anthony, who plays with starters, has a worse net rating than the Knicks do when he's on the bench?

But forget the numbers. Just think of it this way. The things that Anthony is good at are not the things that the Cavaliers need. They have scorers. They have shooters. They have strong guys in the post. The things that they need are weaknesses for Anthony. He's not a play-maker. He's not a rim protector. He's not a great rebounder.

There's no real advantage here. It's not about the objective value of Anthony vs. Love. It's about the value that each brings to this Cavaliers team. That has always been the problem with Anthony. You have to build your whole team around him, you can't just integrate him into an existing structure. It's also impossible to build a sustainably successful team around him.

This is why the Knicks are having such a hard time finding a trade partner, no matter how many points he can score.