WWE's Triple H congratulates Warriors, designs championship belt in their honor

The WWE's Triple H knows a thing or two about winning championships, as he was a 14-time World Champion during his in-ring career that spanned three different decades.

On Tuesday, he passed along his congratulations to the now-champion Golden State Warriors, who clinched the NBA title Monday night with their 129-120 Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even cooler, though, was the custom WWE championship belt he had designed for the Warriors and Kevin Durant, the Finals MVP. On each side of the giant WWE logo, are smaller versions of the Warriors' iconic bridge logo.

The @NBA Championship is back in the Bay...and @KDTrey5 is going to have his hands full with all this gold. #MVP Congratulations @Warriors! pic.twitter.com/d4AQZLJls1 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2017

The Warriors are sure to get all sorts of congratulatory messages and gifts from people and organizations after winning the title, but I can't imagine many will be cooler than a custom-made WWE championship belt courtesy of "The Game" himself, Triple H.