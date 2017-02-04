Yogi Ferrell's dream season continues as Mavs reportedly to sign him to 2-year deal

The Mavericks are back in the Western Conference playoff picture thanks to Yogi Ferrell. The 6-foot guard out of Indiana has been lights out for Dallas and on Friday night poured in 32 points in a win over Portland.

(Side note: Whatever caused Terry Stotts to instruct his team to go under the screen on Ferrell, and to stick with that strategy after he made his first five, may have been some form of mind control spell. Just insane. Watch Damian Lillard's defense in the video above and try not to throw up.)

Ferrell has sparked this resurgence, posting 17.8 points and 5.0 assists per game on 52 percent shooting from deep. All that has helped him go from a 10-day contract to a two-year deal, Yahoo reports:

After a 4-0 week as Dallas' starting point guard, Yogi Ferrell and the Mavericks have agreed to a two-year contract that he'll sign Tuesday when his first 10-day contract expires, league sources told The Vertical. The Mavericks and Ferrell will bypass a second 10-day contract after working toward the two-year deal, sources said.

It's a feel-good story, for sure. Ferrell is 24 this summer, so he's no spring chicken, but he's clearly able to score. This is starting to feel a lot like Linsanity in Dallas. He's shifty and unpredictable, and the energy he brings is palpable. Look at that clip above and see how the Mavericks respond to every made 3-pointer. That's worth something.

Unfortunately ... this recent uptick is bad for the Mavs. Much like the Heat with their current win streak, Dallas is wasting a prime opportunity to land a top pick in the draft. Even if the Mavericks manage to make the playoffs as the 8th seed, are they going to win a game vs. Golden State? Ferrell could wind up being a franchise cornerstone, though, and that would be a great story. Maybe this Mavericks team just needs more time to develop Ferrell, Harrison Barnes and Seth Curry.

Either way, it's a great story, and Ferrell has turned an opportunity into a career. That's worth celebrating.