You will never guess why Mike D'Antoni had to shave his mustache
The mustache was part of D'Antoni's signature look until he got to Houston
Mike D'Antoni has lived about as full a basketball life as anyone. He played in college, the NBA and overseas, winning EuroLeague and Italian titles (as player and coach), had his number retired by his Italian club and won a Coach of the Year award in the NBA.
But to most followers of the NBA, he is probably most well known for two things: the "Seven Seconds or Less" Suns and his mustache. Well, before this season, that is. See, D'Antoni, who rocked the signature mustache for decades, has been clean shaven during his time with the Houston Rockets.
The reason? Well he lost a bet with his wife ... about the spelling of a word. No, seriously.
This story about why he no longer sports the iconic mustache was great. Via ESPN:
They engage in good-natured arguments over just about everything. Before Mike was hired by the Rockets last May, one dispute revolved around the spelling of a word. Laurel can't even remember the word, but she remembers Mike's stubbornness. "He was convinced he was right," she says, "but I knew I was right." She proposed a bet: If Mike was wrong, he would have to shave his mustache. Mike, so convinced of his rectitude that he was willing to put his most famous physical attribute on the line, accepted the bet, and that's why Mike D'Antoni's mustache has a Twitter account but Mike D'Antoni doesn't have a mustache.
Got heem.
This is so great. Who would have ever guessed that D'Antoni ditched the mustache over a spelling bet?
God bless the NBA.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Spurs' Leonard questionable for Game 6
The All-Star forward hurt his ankle during Game 5
-
Thomas fined $25K for language at fan
Thomas' wallet is a little lighter after 'directing inappropriate language toward a fan'
-
Davis: Allen would never apologize to KG
Big Baby doesn't believe ex-Boston teammates Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett will ever squash their...
-
Celtics to interview Fultz at combine
The Celtics already have a point guard but that isn't stopping them from doing their due d...
-
LaVar takes jab at M.J.: He ain't Lonzo
LaVar Ball took another pot shot at someone more famous than him for attention
-
Oubre expecting boos in return to Boston
Oubre Jr. will return to Boston for the first time since he shoved Olynyk
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre