You will never guess why Mike D'Antoni had to shave his mustache

Mike D'Antoni has lived about as full a basketball life as anyone. He played in college, the NBA and overseas, winning EuroLeague and Italian titles (as player and coach), had his number retired by his Italian club and won a Coach of the Year award in the NBA.

But to most followers of the NBA, he is probably most well known for two things: the "Seven Seconds or Less" Suns and his mustache. Well, before this season, that is. See, D'Antoni, who rocked the signature mustache for decades, has been clean shaven during his time with the Houston Rockets.

The reason? Well he lost a bet with his wife ... about the spelling of a word. No, seriously.

This story about why he no longer sports the iconic mustache was great. Via ESPN:

They engage in good-natured arguments over just about everything. Before Mike was hired by the Rockets last May, one dispute revolved around the spelling of a word. Laurel can't even remember the word, but she remembers Mike's stubbornness. "He was convinced he was right," she says, "but I knew I was right." She proposed a bet: If Mike was wrong, he would have to shave his mustache. Mike, so convinced of his rectitude that he was willing to put his most famous physical attribute on the line, accepted the bet, and that's why Mike D'Antoni's mustache has a Twitter account but Mike D'Antoni doesn't have a mustache.

When you lose a bet with your wife and have to shave your mustache. USATSI

Got heem.

This is so great. Who would have ever guessed that D'Antoni ditched the mustache over a spelling bet?

God bless the NBA.