19-year-old Patriots fan helped FBI find Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys

The international manhunt for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseys ended late last month thanks in part to a tip from 19-year-old Dylan Wagner.

The hardcore Patriots fan and sports memorabilia collector helped federal investigators find former Mexican newspaper executive Martin Mauricio Ortega, who was accused of the crimes.

“I knew exactly who had it,” Wagner told Boston’s WBZ-TV.

It started last year when Wagner sold Ortega a jersey on eBay.

“[Ortega] sent me 30 photos of his collection. Front and center was Tom Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX Jersey. I asked him outright, ‘How did you get that?’ and he says ‘I’ll tell you later,’” Wagner said.

At the time, Brady’s jersey hadn’t been reported stolen and Wagner shared the photo with friend and fellow collector Christopher Arone who, it turns out, is also an ATF special agent based in Boston. And when Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey went missing, Arone got in touch with Wagner.

“He sent me a link to an ESPN article. It stated it is not the first time a jersey was stolen from Brady and it happened after the Seahawks Super Bowl,” Wagner said. “I couldn’t believe this guy would have the audacity to go in and steal something that someone worked so hard for.”

Wagner sent photos of Ortega’s collection to the ATF, who passed them onto the FBI. One thing led to another and the jerseys were returned to their rightful owner.

They're back! Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with the jerseys he wore in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/0AsuqS1j3Z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2017

“It’s incredible. I wasn’t sure they’d even get one, but to get both of them back. It’s history, it really is,” Wagner said, adding “I would love to meet Brady one day, hopefully. It would be a dream come true. I’m just really glad he gets his jerseys back.”

As are we all, save maybe Rob Gronkowski.