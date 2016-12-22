2016 'Thursday Night Football' schedule: Kickoff, TV times, Twitter games, results

Only the NFL could create a spectacle out of announcing a schedule that won't matter for another five months. But the seemingly inane makes perfect sense when demand outstrips supply. And in the league where there truly is no offseason, everything is a primetime event worthy of the national spotlight.

The 2016 NFL schedule -- in all its 256-game glory -- is no different. There's everything form the intriguing games, the holiday specials, the best games from one week to the next and, of course, the Thursday night lineup, which has gone from midweek afterthought to a nationally televised affair.

Here's the Thursday night slate of games (all times Eastern Time):

Week 2: New York Jets 37, Buffalo Bills 31 (recap)

37, 31 (recap) Week 3: New England Patriots 27, Houston Texans 0 (recap)

27, 0 (recap) Week 4: Cincinnati Bengals 22, Miami Dolphins 7 (recap)

22, 7 (recap) Week 5, Oct. 6: Arizona Cardinals 33, San Francisco 49ers , 21 (recap)

Oct. 6: 33, , 21 (recap) Week 6, Oct. 13: San Diego Chargers 21, Denver Broncos 13 (recap)

Oct. 13: 21, 13 (recap) Week 7, Oct. 20: Green Bay Packers 26, Chicago Bears 10 (recap)

Oct. 20: 26, 10 (recap) Week 8, Oct. 27: Titans 36, Jacksonville Jaguars 22 (recap)

Oct. 27: Titans 36, 22 (recap) Week 9, Nov. 3: Atlanta Falcons 43, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 (recap)

Nov. 3: 43, 28 (recap) Week 10, Nov. 10: Baltimore Ravens 28, Cleveland Browns 7 (recap)

Nov. 10: 28, 7 (recap) Week 11, Nov. 17: Carolina Panthers 23, Saints 20 (recap)

Nov. 17: 23, Saints 20 (recap) Week 13, Dec. 1: Dallas Cowboys 17, Minnesota Vikings 15 (recap)

Dec. 1: 17, 15 (recap) Week 14, Dec. 8: Kansas City Chiefs 21, Oakland Raiders 13 (recap)

Dec. 8: 21, 13 (recap) Week 15, Dec. 15: Seahawks 23, Rams 3 (recap)

Dec. 15: Seahawks 23, Rams 3 (recap) Week 16, Dec. 22: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles , 8:25 p.m. (NBC, NFL Network)

"Thursday Night Football" returns to CBS for part of the 2016 and 2017 seasons, with the NFL adding NBC as a television partner for the series beginning this season. Both networks will broadcast five games and those games will also to be simulcast on the NFL Network.

'TNF' on Twitter

For the first time ever, Twitter will stream "Thursday Night Football" games, starting with Jets-Bills in Week 2.

If you want to stream the game, just go to tnf.twitter.com.

While some viewers have experienced slight delays -- only about 35-45 seconds at most (a play or two) -- and others have experienced buffering issues (not really Twitter's fault), it's been considered a success.

Here's the NFL-Twitter "Thursday Night Football" schedule, including this week's game:

The return of Color Rush jerseys

Thursday football will also feature the return of the NFL's Color Rush jerseys, which each of the 32 teams will be wearing during Thursday games.