2017 NFL Combine: Cook, Bortles, Redskins and more winners and losers from Day 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Another day is in the books at the 2017 NFL combine and we’re still lacking in real action here in Indy. The running backs and offensive linemen did the bench press, but we haven’t seen anything in terms of on-field drills yet thanks to the backed-up schedule.

And yet there’s plenty to focus on from Thursday’s goings-on, particularly with more coaches and GMs speaking about the state of their teams.

Let’s dive right in and look at some winners and losers from Thursday’s combine action.

Winners

Dalvin Cook : The Florida State Seminoles running back has concerns about his shoulder that could potentially scare teams. So when he sat down for the bench press, there was some concern about what number he might put up. Cook, who described himself as the “best running back in the draft” during his media session, quelled any concerns quickly by throwing up 22 reps on the bench.

Alex Smith : Chiefs GM John Dorsey joined us on the CBS Sports set on Thursday and stated unequivocally that in 2017 his quarterback will be the veteran who’s been on the roster foryears. Without discussing any specifics about other quarterbacks, Dorsey said it’s “case closed” for Smith as the starter in Kansas City. There was plenty of belief that he could pursue soon-to-be free agent Tony Romo , but consider that off the table.

Mitch Trubisky : The North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback was an inch taller than many expected. Sound the alarms! But seriously, Trubisky checked in at 6-foot-2, and that means he’s just as tall as the rest of the top quarterbacks in this class outside of Deshone Kizer. Trubisky saw some speculation on Thursday that he might be actually taken No. 1 overall , but it still remains a pretty big longshot that the Cleveland Browns would bypass Myles Garrett and take a gamble on a quarterback with 13 starts.

Jack Del Rio: Del Rio didn’t actually have to do anything to win other than have yours truly deal to him in blackjack. This is a thing that actually happened, and it was amazing. Not only did the Oakland Raiders head coach hit on 17, but he managed to pull a blackjack on the second hand.

We played Blackjack with @RAIDERS coach Blackjack Del Rio, and you can already guess what happened... pic.twitter.com/gF0fatlt7n — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 2, 2017

No, the deck was not rigged. Swear on my family’s life.

Losers

Blake Bortles : There was a little bit of concerning news when it came to Bortles on Thursday because the Jacksonville Jaguars , despite GM Dave Caldwell endorsing him as their quarterback for the long haul, wouldn’t commit to picking up Bortles’ fifth-year option.

“Just like with everything we’ve done from the end of the season until now, we’ll get a lot of input from our coaches, we’ve got OTAs, we’ve got mini-camps, we’ve got a lot of things between now and then to see where he’s at,” Caldwell said. “I don’t think any decision will be made until closer to May.”

Here’s the thing: If Bortles was the quarterback Caldwell described, this wouldn’t be an issue. $18 million in 2018 is a lot of money, but losing a quarterback to free agency is a non-starter if he’s a quality player. On the bright side, Bortles could be in a great spot if the Jags don’t use the option, because he would either get franchised or hit the open market if he has a strong 2017.

Drew Brees : The rumors that sprouted up on Thursday about the New Orleans Saints possibly trading Brandin Cooks to the Tennessee Titans or Philadelphia Eagles might ultimately just be rumors. And say what you want about Cooks -- complaining about targets, not a true No. 1 -- but he’s an explosive player who can stretch the field and take short passes a long way because of his speed. Losing Cooks, who has back-to-back years going over 1,100 yards, wouldn’t be a plus for Brees or Sean Payton on the offensive side of things, even if the Saints would ultimately be a better team by adding multiple young defensive pieces to the roster. Brees will lose a key piece every now and then and just plug right along (hello, Jimmy Graham ), but he won’t be happy about losing Cooks either.

Brock Osweiler : No real surprise out of Houston, but there is drama surrounding the future of Brock Osweiler. The quarterback had a horrid season in 2016 and Bill O’Brien confirmed on Thursday there would be an open competition heading into 2017 to determine the team’s starting quarteback.

“Competition is open with every position on our team -- obviously with the exception of a few. I mean, I’m not going to stand up here and tell you that every single position is open,” O’Brien said. “Obviously, there’s positions that we know certain players are going to start. But the majority of positions on our team -- that’s what we’ve based our program on from the day we walked in here. We’ve based our program on competition and competing in practice. That’s kind of what we -- probably like 31 other teams -- that’s really what we believe in. The depth chart changes with us.

“I think you guys have seen that whether it’s quarterback or any other position. So that’s what our team is based on. That’s what our coaching staff believes in. Competition will always be a part of our program here.”

So, in other words, every position is up for competition except for the positions with highly-paid players who are actually starts occupying them. Osweiler stunk, and now he’s going to probably see additional competition.

Washington Redskins : Hard to believe that a year ago the Redskins were coming off a season where they made the playoffs and were division champions again. It’s even harder to believe that just a few months ago, they were in the hunt for a wild-card spot. Because now they’re a team that looks totally rudderless. Kirk Cousins is on the second-straight franchise tag and a long-term deal doesn’t look like it’s on the horizon for him with Washington. And now there’s another red flag: the Redskins GM isn’t at the combine .

There are rumors floating about what Scot McCloughan is doing right now and his job status, but CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported McCloughan is still with the team and just grinding on tape.

Scot McCloughan is still very much the Skins GM though he is not at the combine. Am told he's dealing with a family matter .... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 2, 2017 McCloughan is not in rehab as some have speculated and is in fact watching film and doing draft/free agency prep.... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 2, 2017

Regardless of what’s happening with the GM, there should be big concerns about the state of affairs in Washington, as dysfunction continues to swirl around the Redskins. With Cousins likely headed elsewhere after 2017 -- and maybe sooner -- there is a chance things start to go south for this franchise quickly. Again.