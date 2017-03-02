2017 NFL Combine Day 2: Latest updates, highlights, interviews with draft prospects

After a day of listening to NFL coaches and GMs talk about improving their teams, the prospects who hope to be drafted in the coming NFL Draft (April 27-29) will meet the media Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The combine kicked off Wednesday and runs through Monday and features 330 potential NFL players suiting up in their finest elastic underwear trying their best to impress NFL teams with their physical skills and personalities. Here’s how to watch it on TV or stream it online . For a recap of Day 1, click here .

We’ll have the latest from Day 2 here, with live updates, the latest news and reactions from Indy in our live blog below.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it .