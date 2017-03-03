2017 NFL Combine Day 3: Latest updates, highlights, workouts, results and reactions
The combine continues as 330 potential draftees try to impress the pros in Indy
Let the workout drills begin. After two days of interviews with coaches, GMs and draft prospects, the spotlight (finally!) moves to the field for player workouts Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
The combine kicked off Wednesday and runs through Monday and features 330 potential NFL players suiting up in their finest elastic underwear trying their best to impress NFL teams with their physical skills and personalities. The NFL Draft is April 27-29.
We’ll have the latest from Day 3 here, with live updates, the latest news and reactions from Indy in our live blog below.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it .
