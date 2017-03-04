2017 NFL Combine Day 4: Latest updates, highlights, workouts, results and reactions
The combine continues with quarterbacks in passing drills as 330 potential draftees try to impress the pros in Indy
It’s Saturday and that means it’s time for the quarterbacks to take center stage at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
The combine kicked off Wednesday and runs through Monday and features 330 potential NFL players suiting up in their finest elastic underwear trying their best to impress NFL teams with their physical skills and personalities. The NFL Draft is April 27-29.
We’ll have the latest from Day 4 here, with live updates, the latest news and reactions from Indy in our live blog below.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Ross blazes at NFL combine with 4.22 40
Though it didn't appear he officially snagged Chris Johnson's combine record, consider CJ2K...
-
Jets 'open for business' in trade-downs
Mike Maccagnan's message to teams that want to move up in the draft: 'Call us up'
-
Marshall, Patriots have mutual interest
Marshall spent the last two seasons with the Jets and has previously expressed interest in...
-
Corey Davis won't work out due to ankle
Davis is considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft
-
Foster asks tech 'do you know who I am?'
Foster was sent home early from the combine on Friday
-
Reuben Foster sent home from NFL Combine
Foster is CBS Sports' top-ranked inside linebacker in the 2017 NFL Draft
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre