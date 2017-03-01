2017 NFL combine: Here's what happened on Day 1 in Indianapolis
The offseason officially kicks in as 330 potential draftees try to impress the pros in Indy
The NFL’s offseason is officially in full gear with the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis kicking off Wednesday and running through Monday. There will be 330 potential NFL players suiting up in their finest elastic underwear trying their best to impress NFL teams with their physical skills and personalities. Here’s how to watch it on TV or stream it online .
And we’ll have all the latest right here, with live updates, the latest news and reactions from Indy in our live blog below.
Here’s a recap from Monday’s coaching interviews and other related news.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it .
2017 salary cap set at $167 million
This is the fourth straight year the cap has jumped at least $10 million
NFL looks to relax celebration penalties
Snow angels? A two-pump rule? The league's competition committee is on the case
Kaepernick will opt out of 49ers deal
Kaepernick restructured his contract last year to give himself the chance to hit the marke...
Saints will release Jairus Byrd
Byrd will be released halfway through his six-year contract
Prisco's Mock Draft 2.0: Combine time
It's combine time, which means it's also time for Pete Prisco's second mock draft of 2017
Pats reportedly won't trade Garoppolo
The Garoppolo rumor mill won't stop churning
