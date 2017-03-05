2017 NFL Combine: Mitch Trubisky explains why he now wants to go by 'Mitchell'

Mitch Trubisky, one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, made headlines at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday for reasons entirely unrelated to football. Trubisky revealed that he’d like to be called “Mitchell,” not “Mitch.” Immediately after, the Internet responded with a collection of jokes and possible explanations as to why Trubisky wanted to change his name all of a sudden.

On Saturday, Trubisky put an end to the speculation. He requested the name change for his mom.

“It’s really not that big of a deal,” he told NFL Network. “I mean, if you call me Mitch, that’s alright. I did it for my mom, because she calls me Mitchell. So she’s like, ‘I want people to start calling you Mitchell.’ So I said something yesterday and now people are blowing it out of proportion. But I’ll do that for my mom.”

Finally, the mystery is over. For the record, I liked these explanations better:

Anyway, onto the stuff that actually mattered. On Saturday, Trubisky was impressive when he took the field to throw and run. CBS Sports’ Rob Rang has more:

Trubisky, the top-rated quarterback on NFLDraftScout.com’s board, threw the ball well, showing the efficient set-up and delivery, smooth throwing stroke and accuracy that belies his 13 career starts. Before throwing, Trubisky also showed off his exceptional athleticism, officially clocking in at 4.67 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which perhaps appropriately enough was one hundredth of a second behind Watson’s best time.

And here’s NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah weighing in:

Trubisky has been really crisp. He has a quick dip/whip delivery. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2017



1- Watson

2-Trubisky

3- Mahomes

4-Kizer — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2017

Browns coach Hue Jackson was also impressed. That’s important given the Browns hold the first pick in this year’s draft and are also lacking a franchise quarterback.

#Browns Hue Jackson on Mitch Trubisky measuring over 6-2: "That's great. I like a QB that's a little taller" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 2, 2017