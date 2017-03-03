2017 NFL Combine: One quarterback used a YouTube video to increase his hand size

At the NFL combine, measurements take on a heightened level of importance, from the 40-yard dash to the vertical leap to the size of a quarterback’s hand. A bad measurement at the combine has the potential to plummet a prospect’s draft stock.

So, when Central Michigan quarterback Cooper Rush’s hands didn’t measure well at East-West Shrine Game in January, he made sure he increased the size of his hands before the combine. If you’re wondering how someone might grow their hands at this stage in their life, don’t worry, because Rush explained how he did it at the combine Friday.

He used a YouTube video.

“I looked up a YouTube video of like hand stretching, just random, like for people that type a lot,” Rush said, per USA Today’s Tom Pelissero. “And so I did that. And it does -- it helps it feel better and it worked.”

According to Pelissero, Rush’s hands grew from 8 3/4 inches at the East-West Shrine game to 9 1/8 inches at the combine. Unfortunately for Rush, Pelissero added that Rush’s new and improved measurement was still the smallest among the quarterbacks attending the combine.

Still, that measurement alone shouldn’t sink Rush’s stock. After all, Jared Goff’s hands measured at 9 inches a year ago and he ended up going first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. It’s worth noting that Goff’s hands actually grew to 9 1/8 inches by the time his pro day rolled around in March, so maybe Goff and Rush used the same video.

But Rush isn’t the same caliber of prospect as Goff. NFLDraftScout.com has Rush ranked as the 15th-best quarterback in this year’s class. He’s projected to either get taken in the seventh round or sign with someone as an undrafted free agent. In his senior season at Central Michigan, Rush completed 59.8 percent of his passes, averaged 7.6 yards per pass, and threw 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

But hey, at least he’s willing to try unorthodox methods to improve. That’s gotta count for something, right?