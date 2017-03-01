2017 NFL Combine: Patriots reportedly not expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo

The Garoppolo rumor mill won't stop churning

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New England Patriots are now not expected to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It is surely just a coincidence that this news dropped the morning that the NFL’s annual scouting combine is set to begin.  

Garoppolo’s future , of course, has been one of the offseason’s hottest topics already , and will continue to be one unless and until the draft passes with Garoppolo still on New England’s roster. The Patriots have already gotten word out there that they’re looking for a huge offer in exchange for Garoppolo’s services, and giving the impression that he’s off the market entirely is almost surely a leverage play designed to force a desperate team to up its offer. 

There are a bunch of teams (Browns, 49ers, Bears, Jets, Texans) desperately in need of quarterback help and several others (Jaguars, Bills, Washington) that could be looking to make a change at that spot as well, depending on how some other things shake out. 

Garoppolo has plenty of value as a former second-round pick who has shown well in the limited time he’s been able to get on the field, and the Patriots would be wise to cash in on that value now. There is only one year remaining on Garoppolo’s rookie contract, and if Tom Brady really expects to play several more years, it will not make sense for the Pats to sign Garoppolo to the contract he’ll be looking for next offseason. This offseason is the last chance they’ll have to spin him into assets that can help the team more in the future. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

