2017 NFL combine schedule: Breakdown of daily player workouts for each position

The 2016 NFL regular season is officially over and the 2017 offseason is gearing up already. First thing on the docket is the 2017 NFL combine, which will, as it does every year, take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine kicks off in late February and features hundreds of college football players trying to boost their stock by running around in their underwear (OK, there's more to it than that).

Those players are grouped by position and undergo a battery of tests -- physical, mental and emotional -- during their four days in Indy. The final day is primarily the workout day for players on television. Speaking of which, here's how to watch and stream the NFL combine.

Here's the full breakdown for each group's schedule.

Day 1 - Group 1 (PK, ST, OL), Group 2 (OL), Group 3 (RB)

The first group to arrive in Indy is offensive linemen, special-teamers, placekickers and running backs.

Here's their schedule for the week:

Tuesday, February 28 Travel to Indianapolis Registration Hospital pre-exam and X-rays Overflow testing Orientation Interviews Wednesday, March 1 Measurements Medical examinations Overflow testing Interviews Thursday, March 2 Psychological testing NFLPA meeting PK/ST workout Media Bench press Interviews Friday, March 3 On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills) Departure from Indianapolis

Notes: Some players will arrive on different days for medical testing reasons. "Interviews" is when the players speak with various NFL teams.

For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Friday.

Day 2 - Group 4 (QB, WR), Group 5 (QB, WR), Group 6 (TE)

The second group to arrive in Indy is quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. The quarterbacks spend time and drills on the field throwing to the wideouts, so they're lumped into two different groups throughout the course of their time at the combine.

Here's their schedule for the week:

Wednesday, March 1 Travel to Indianapolis Registration Hospital pre-exam and X-rays Overflow testing Orientation Interviews Thursday, March 2 Measurements Medical examinations Overflow testing Interviews Friday, March 3 Psychological testing NFLPA meeting Media Bench press Interviews Saturday, March 4 On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills) Departure from Indianapolis

For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Saturday.

Day 3 - Group 7 (DL), Group 8 (DL), Group 9 (LB)

The third group to arrive in Indy is all from the front seven, with the defensive linemen split into two groups and linebackers joining as well.

Here's their schedule for the week:

Thursday, March 2 Travel to Indianapolis Registration Hospital pre-exam and X-rays Overflow testing Orientation Interviews Friday, March 3 Measurements Medical examinations Overflow testing Interviews Saturday, March 4 Psychological testing NFLPA meeting Media Bench press Interviews Sunday, March 5 On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills) Departure from Indianapolis

For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Sunday.

Day 4 - Group 10 (DB), Group 11 (DB)

The final group to arrive in Indy is defensive backs, who are split into two different groups. Here's their schedule for the week:

Friday, March 3 Travel to Indianapolis Registration Hospital pre-exam and X-rays Overflow testing Orientation Interviews Saturday, March 4 Measurements Medical examinations Overflow testing Interviews Sunday, March 5 Psychological testing NFLPA meeting Media Bench press Interviews Monday, March 6 On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills) Departure from Indianapolis

For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Monday.