2017 NFL combine schedule: Breakdown of daily player workouts for each position
The 2016 NFL regular season is officially over and the 2017 offseason is gearing up already. First thing on the docket is the 2017 NFL combine, which will, as it does every year, take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The combine kicks off in late February and features hundreds of college football players trying to boost their stock by running around in their underwear (OK, there's more to it than that).
Those players are grouped by position and undergo a battery of tests -- physical, mental and emotional -- during their four days in Indy. The final day is primarily the workout day for players on television. Speaking of which, here's how to watch and stream the NFL combine.
Here's the full breakdown for each group's schedule.
Day 1 - Group 1 (PK, ST, OL), Group 2 (OL), Group 3 (RB)
The first group to arrive in Indy is offensive linemen, special-teamers, placekickers and running backs.
Here's their schedule for the week:
|Tuesday, February 28
|Travel to Indianapolis
|Registration
|Hospital pre-exam and X-rays
|Overflow testing
|Orientation
|Interviews
|Wednesday, March 1
|Measurements
|Medical examinations
|Overflow testing
|Interviews
|Thursday, March 2
|Psychological testing
|NFLPA meeting
|PK/ST workout
|Media
|Bench press
|Interviews
|Friday, March 3
|On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills)
|Departure from Indianapolis
Notes: Some players will arrive on different days for medical testing reasons. "Interviews" is when the players speak with various NFL teams.
For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Friday.
Day 2 - Group 4 (QB, WR), Group 5 (QB, WR), Group 6 (TE)
The second group to arrive in Indy is quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. The quarterbacks spend time and drills on the field throwing to the wideouts, so they're lumped into two different groups throughout the course of their time at the combine.
Here's their schedule for the week:
|Wednesday, March 1
|Travel to Indianapolis
|Registration
|Hospital pre-exam and X-rays
|Overflow testing
|Orientation
|Interviews
|Thursday, March 2
|Measurements
|Medical examinations
|Overflow testing
|Interviews
|Friday, March 3
|Psychological testing
|NFLPA meeting
|Media
|Bench press
|Interviews
|Saturday, March 4
|On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills)
|Departure from Indianapolis
Notes: Some players will arrive on different days for medical testing reasons. "Interviews" is when the players speak with various NFL teams.
For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Saturday.
Day 3 - Group 7 (DL), Group 8 (DL), Group 9 (LB)
The third group to arrive in Indy is all from the front seven, with the defensive linemen split into two groups and linebackers joining as well.
Here's their schedule for the week:
|Thursday, March 2
|Travel to Indianapolis
|Registration
|Hospital pre-exam and X-rays
|Overflow testing
|Orientation
|Interviews
|Friday, March 3
|Measurements
|Medical examinations
|Overflow testing
|Interviews
|Saturday, March 4
|Psychological testing
|NFLPA meeting
|Media
|Bench press
|Interviews
|Sunday, March 5
|On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills)
|Departure from Indianapolis
Notes: Some players will arrive on different days for medical testing reasons. "Interviews" is when the players speak with various NFL teams.
For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Sunday.
Day 4 - Group 10 (DB), Group 11 (DB)
The final group to arrive in Indy is defensive backs, who are split into two different groups. Here's their schedule for the week:
|Friday, March 3
|Travel to Indianapolis
|Registration
|Hospital pre-exam and X-rays
|Overflow testing
|Orientation
|Interviews
|Saturday, March 4
|Measurements
|Medical examinations
|Overflow testing
|Interviews
|Sunday, March 5
|Psychological testing
|NFLPA meeting
|Media
|Bench press
|Interviews
|Monday, March 6
|On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills)
|Departure from Indianapolis
Notes: Some players will arrive on different days for medical testing reasons. "Interviews" is when the players speak with various NFL teams.
For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Monday.
