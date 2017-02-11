2017 NFL combine schedule: Breakdown of daily player workouts for each position

Here's the full schedule of the 2017 NFL combine

The 2016 NFL regular season is officially over and the 2017 offseason is gearing up already. First thing on the docket is the 2017 NFL combine, which will, as it does every year, take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine kicks off in late February and features hundreds of college football players trying to boost their stock by running around in their underwear (OK, there's more to it than that).

Those players are grouped by position and undergo a battery of tests -- physical, mental and emotional -- during their four days in Indy. The final day is primarily the workout day for players on television. Speaking of which, here's how to watch and stream the NFL combine.

Here's the full breakdown for each group's schedule.

Day 1 - Group 1 (PK, ST, OL), Group 2 (OL), Group 3 (RB)

The first group to arrive in Indy is offensive linemen, special-teamers, placekickers and running backs.

Here's their schedule for the week:

Tuesday, February 28Travel to Indianapolis
Registration
Hospital pre-exam and X-rays
Overflow testing
Orientation
Interviews
Wednesday, March 1Measurements
Medical examinations
Overflow testing
Interviews
Thursday, March 2Psychological testing
NFLPA meeting
PK/ST workout
Media
Bench press
Interviews
Friday, March 3On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills)
Departure from Indianapolis

For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Friday.

Day 2 - Group 4 (QB, WR), Group 5 (QB, WR), Group 6 (TE)

The second group to arrive in Indy is quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. The quarterbacks spend time and drills on the field throwing to the wideouts, so they're lumped into two different groups throughout the course of their time at the combine.

Here's their schedule for the week:

Wednesday, March 1Travel to Indianapolis
Registration
Hospital pre-exam and X-rays
Overflow testing
Orientation
Interviews
Thursday, March 2Measurements
Medical examinations
Overflow testing
Interviews
Friday, March 3Psychological testing
NFLPA meeting
Media
Bench press
Interviews
Saturday, March 4On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills)
Departure from Indianapolis

For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Saturday.

Day 3 - Group 7 (DL), Group 8 (DL), Group 9 (LB)

The third group to arrive in Indy is all from the front seven, with the defensive linemen split into two groups and linebackers joining as well.

Here's their schedule for the week:

Thursday, March 2Travel to Indianapolis
Registration
Hospital pre-exam and X-rays
Overflow testing
Orientation
Interviews
Friday, March 3Measurements
Medical examinations
Overflow testing
Interviews
Saturday, March 4Psychological testing
NFLPA meeting
Media
Bench press
Interviews
Sunday, March 5On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills)
Departure from Indianapolis

For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Sunday.

Day 4 - Group 10 (DB), Group 11 (DB)

The final group to arrive in Indy is defensive backs, who are split into two different groups. Here's their schedule for the week:

Friday, March 3Travel to Indianapolis
Registration
Hospital pre-exam and X-rays
Overflow testing
Orientation
Interviews
Saturday, March 4Measurements
Medical examinations
Overflow testing
Interviews
Sunday, March 5Psychological testing
NFLPA meeting
Media
Bench press
Interviews
Monday, March 6On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills)
Departure from Indianapolis

For those interested in watching these players on television, your day to target is Monday.

