2017 NFL combine: Watch J.J. Watt's brother beat him in the 40-yard dash

Before we begin, allow me to preface this story by saying that T.J. Watt is not the same football player as his brother J.J. Watt. J.J. is the best defensive player in the NFL and T.J. is still just a prospect. J.J. is 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds while T.J. checks in at 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds. J.J. is a cyborg and T.J. is a human.

So, when I say that T.J. beat J.J.’s 40-time at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, I’m not saying that T.J. is better than Watt. All I’m saying is that T.J. is faster than the best defensive player in all of football, who also happens to be his brother and a cyborg.

Take a look:

As I said, they’re completely different players. T.J., an outside linebacker from Wisconsin, is still a highly-regarded prospect. He’s CBS Sports and NFLDraftScout.com’s fifth-ranked outside linebacker and 48th ranked player in this year’s draft class. Currently, he’s projected to be taken in the second round.

J.J. wasn’t jealous of his brother’s 40-time, by the way: