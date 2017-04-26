2017 NFL Draft: Browns are reportedly talking trades with multiple teams in top 10

The 2017 NFL Draft is nearly here and the rumors and speculation are in full swing surrounding what could be a particularly wild draft when it comes to trades in the early going .

The Titans are reportedly getting calls regarding their No. 5 overall pick , one of which is probably coming from the Browns, who would theoretically be interested in moving up to get Mitchell Trubisky to fill the role of franchise quarterback.

But it's not just the Titans getting calls. According to Mike Silver of NFL Network, the Browns have actually called four of the top eight teams in the draft about moving up.

"The Browns, who also have that 12th overall pick, have called at least four teams in the top eight to investigate the possibility of moving up, something that would probably be done on the clock when you know whether he's there or not," Silver reported Wednesday morning. "So the question is, do they have the nerve to do that in real time and wait that long."

But, as Silver pointed out, they might not necessarily be negotiating with anyone other than ... themselves. One GM even told Silver that he thinks Trubisky would be there at No. 12 overall.

"And the other question I'm trying to figure out is, are they bidding against themselves," Silver said. "I've talked to a couple of knowledgable GMs with other teams who said 'I don't think anybody else wants to take Mitchell Trubisky that high, I don't think this talk of trying to trade into that zone is legit. I believe they could probably stay at 12 and get Mitchell Trubisky.'"

There's no chance the Browns will believe that last part. Trubisky is the top quarterback in this draft (at least on most boards) and is most likely going to be gone by the time the Browns pick at No. 12.

If the Browns truly want to get him, they can't risk waiting until the No. 12 pick and hoping he lands there. If they're willing to lose him and have other guys on their board, that's totally different. But there are enough quarterback-hungry teams that the Browns will have a difficult time getting away with simply sitting back and hoping both Myles Garrett and Trubisky come to them.

Smokescreen season is in full effect as we careen toward Thursday night in Philly.