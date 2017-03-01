2017 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns lap the field in draft capital, Rams rank last

The NFL Scouting Combine begins on Wednesday and over the next five days hundreds of potential draftees will attempt to wow teams during a series of drills and interviews. They’ll run, jump, punt, pass, kick, get measured, and hit the microphone, all in hopes that one of 32 teams will be impressed enough to write their name on a card in late April.

Of course, not all 32 teams will have the same number of chances to draft these players. Sure, each team ostensibly gets allotted seven selections (one in each round), but thanks to trades, violations of league rules, and compensatory picks, teams have moved up, down, and out of the draft board in different rounds.

And not all picks have the same inherent value, either. We know the No. 1 pick is more valuable than the No. 32 pick, for example, but we don’t necessarily know how much more value the Cleveland Browns (picking first) have with their entire allotment of picks than do the New England Patriots (picking 32nd). Thanks to the trade value chart created by former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson, which is still in use by many teams today, as well as a more new-school chart created by Chase Stuart at Football Perspective (which looks more like the private versions some other teams use) we can approximate that difference.

Below, we’ve compiled the point value for each team on the Johnson chart as well as the Stuart chart, and ranked them from 1 to 32 by who has the most capital to spend on draft day.

Rank Team Picks Johnson Stuart 1 Cleveland Browns 11 5627.1 98.6 2 San Francisco 49ers 10 3619.4 63.5 3 Chicago Bears 7 3161.8 59.1 4 Tennessee Titans 7 2952.8 58.35 5 Jacksonville Jaguars 7 2724.3 54.4 6 Carolina Panthers 7 2346.4 53.45 7 New York Jets 7 2477.3 50.8 8 Cincinnati Bengals 11 2232.8 52.16 9 Los Angeles San Diego Chargers 7 2370.0 49.55 10 Philadelphia Eagles 7 1924.8 46.65 11 Washington Redskins 10 1709.4 47.35 12 Arizona Cardinals 8 1919.0 44.75 13 Buffalo Bills 6 2039.2 42.9 14 Baltimore Ravens 7 1801.0 46.5 15 Indianapolis Colts 7 1854.7 44.7 16 New Orleans Saints 6 2011.2 42.35 17 Denver Broncos 10 1591.0 43.07 18 Detroit Lions 8 1418.0 41.45 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 1526.6 38.45 20 Seattle Seahawks 8 1342.1 39.2 21 Kansas City Chiefs 10 1301.9 41.35 22 Miami Dolphins 7 1322.4 35.75 23 New York Giants 7 1322.9 35.65 24 Pittsburgh Steelers 8 1177.6 37.65 25 Houston Texans 7 1275.2 35.85 26 Oakland Raiders 7 1303.6 35.75 27 New England Patriots 9 1144.6 38.15 28 Green Bay Packers 8 1145.1 34.55 29 Atlanta Falcons 7 1054.9 31.95 30 Dallas Cowboys 7 1138.3 31.8 31 Minnesota Vikings 7 927.2 33.75 32 Los Angeles Rams 8 928.8 31.05

Some notes: