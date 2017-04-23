2017 NFL Draft: DT Caleb Brantley charged with battery after allegedly striking woman

Former Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley was involved in a physical altercation with a woman stemming from an April 13 incident.

According to the police report, Brantley is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly knocking the woman unconscious.

"On the above date and time, the [defendant] and [victim] were engaged in a verbal altercation due to crude comments made by the [defendant]," the police report read. "The [victim] (5'6", 120 pounds) pushed the [defendant] (6'3", 307 pounds). The [defendant] responded by striking the [victim] in the face knocking her unconscious. The [victim] sustained dental injuries that displaced a tooth and will require a root canal. The [defendant's] use of force was clearly out of retaliation and not self-defense. Additionally, the intensity of the [defendant's] force far exceeded what was reasonable or necessary."

Brantley and the woman declined to file charges at the time but on Friday, April 21 a sworn complaint was filed with the Gainesville Police Department. Brantley is now charged with misdemeanor battery, according to Alachua County Court records.

Brantley initially claimed that he shoved the woman after she struck him in the face. But two witnesses told Gainesville Police that Brantley was the aggressor.

A former standout for the Gators, Brantley left school early to enter the NFL Draft. Prior to this incident he was considered a second-round pick, and perhaps a long shot to go in the first round. Last week, CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco named Brantley to his 2017 NFL Draft Better-Than Team, and CBSSports.com draft expert Dane Brugler had Brantley going to the Raiders with the 56th-overall pick.