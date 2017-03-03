2017 NFL Draft: Eagles picking No. 14 overall after Vikings beat Colts in coin toss

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL can be a pretty absurd monster, and there was no better proof than the coin toss between the Colts and Vikings on Friday morning to determine who would select No. 14 and who would select No. 15 in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The event at the combine was emceed by NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano and featured three teams because of the Sam Bradford trade: the Eagles, Vikings and Colts. The Vikings won the coin toss, and because the Bradford trade sent a first-round pick from Minnesota to Philly, the Eagles will select No. 14 overall and the Colts will select No. 15 overall.

It also featured three announcements over the loudspeaker for fans to come cheer on the Colts and it took place on the bench press stage with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, Eagles GM Howie Roseman and Colts GM Chris Ballard watching as Hall of Fame lineman Will Shields tossed the coin.

The lead-up was thrilling -- Spielman kept trying to defer the coin toss but wasn’t allowed.

“Let’s just flip the damn thing,” Spielman eventually said.

Shield lobbed the coin, which had a Vikings logo on one side and a Colts logo on the other (yes the NFL had a coin minted for this occasion, see below) and it landed with the Vikings logo facing up.

That means the Vikings will send the No. 14 pick to the Eagles and the Colts will have the No. 15 selection.

In an odd twist, the Vikings technically lost the flip, because of the way that selections alternate starting in Round 2 of the draft. Now the Vikings will have the No. 48 selection in the second round (their first pick), while the Colts will have the No. 47 overall pick.

It was quite the scene and perfectly sums up the NFL in the year 2017.