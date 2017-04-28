2017 NFL Draft: Falcons trade three picks to Seahawks to land a new pass-rusher

The trades at the 2017 NFL Draft continued late into the first round. The Falcons lost the Super Bowl to the Patriots in part because they couldn't stop Tom Brady. So, on Thursday, they went and got a new pass-rusher.

The Falcons traded up to No. 26 -- a position that was previously owned by the Seahawks -- to draft pass rusher Takkarist McKinley out of UCLA. To do so, they gave the Seahawks the 31st pick, the 95th pick (third round), and 249th pick (seventh round).

We have traded first-round picks with the @AtlantaFalcons and picked up additional picks in Rounds 3 & 7.#SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/7zw4ugtgDG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2017

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco gave the pick an A.

"Love this pick," Prisco said. "This kid has big-time edge-rush ability, and while he does have medical issues, he should be OK."

Last season, McKinley racked up 10 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss. He'll be joining a defense that ranked 16th in sacks last year. The Falcons' defense, though, is on the rise and already boasts a prominent pass-rusher in Vic Beasley Jr., who recorded 15.5 sacks in 2016. So expect the Falcons' defense to continue to improve. With that being said, they did have to give up a third-round pick that would've been valuable.

And so, for the Seahawks, the trade also makes sense. They should still be able to get a valuable player at the end of the first round and in the process they snagged extra draft ammunition.

Thursday's first round was filled with trades. The Bears kicked off the trade party by moving up to No. 2 overall to pick Mitchell Trubisky. The Chiefs also made a move for Patrick Mahomes, while the Texans traded up for Deshaun Watson. After the Falcons' trade, the Browns traded back into the first round.

So, a lot is happening.