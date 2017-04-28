2017 NFL Draft Grades: Saints get a C+ for selecting Ryan Ramczyk No. 32

Ramczyk is the latest in a long line of elite offensive linemen to come out of Wisconsin

With the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin.

New Orleans Saints

Pete Prisco's Grade: C+

I don't get this pick. Where does he play? Is this the end for Zach Strief?

Instant analysis 

The Saints had a need at tackle, and in one of the weakest drafts for offensive linemen in more than a decade, they grabbed Ramczyk to wrap up the first round.. Ramczyk was the top-rated tackle in CBSSports.com's positional rankings and he'll likely take little time to earn a starting job. Ramczyk has terrific quickness and athleticism for his size, the big issue is his lack of experience against elite competition; he played just one year at the FBS level.

Fantasy impact

"The Saints solid offseason continues with the addition of Ryan Ramczyk to go with Marshon Lattimore with their two first-round picks. Ramczyk could be the best offensive lineman in the draft, and this will make Drew Brees happy." -- Jamey Eisenberg

NFL comparison

Nate Solder: Ramczyk (pronounced Ram-check) has been compared to Solder because of his size (310 pounds), length (6-foot-6) and aforementioned freakish athleticism.

