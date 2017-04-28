2017 NFL Draft Grades: Saints get a C+ for selecting Ryan Ramczyk No. 32

With the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin.

Draft Tracker: Round 1



New Orleans Saints

Pete Prisco's Grade: C+

I don't get this pick. Where does he play? Is this the end for Zach Strief?

Instant analysis

The Saints had a need at tackle, and in one of the weakest drafts for offensive linemen in more than a decade, they grabbed Ramczyk to wrap up the first round.. Ramczyk was the top-rated tackle in CBSSports.com's positional rankings and he'll likely take little time to earn a starting job. Ramczyk has terrific quickness and athleticism for his size, the big issue is his lack of experience against elite competition; he played just one year at the FBS level.

Fantasy impact

"The Saints solid offseason continues with the addition of Ryan Ramczyk to go with Marshon Lattimore with their two first-round picks. Ramczyk could be the best offensive lineman in the draft, and this will make Drew Brees happy." -- Jamey Eisenberg

NFL comparison

Nate Solder: Ramczyk (pronounced Ram-check) has been compared to Solder because of his size (310 pounds), length (6-foot-6) and aforementioned freakish athleticism.