2017 NFL Draft Grades: Bills get a B+ for selecting Tre'Davious White No. 27
White might not help in the run game but he's one of the best lockdown cornerbacks in the draft
With the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Bills select cornerback Tre'Davious White of LSU.
27. Buffalo Bills
Pete Prisco's Grade: B+
They had to get a corner, and they got one of the best ones in the draft. I like getting him after the trade down.
Instant analysis
The Bills were really hurting at the cornerback position after losing Stephon Gilmore and Nickell Robey-Coleman, but this goes a long way to fixing that need. White isn't a big cornerback (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), but what he lacks in size he more than makes up for with elite feet and loose hips. He has the type of lockdown potential to take away an opponent's No. 1 receiver. If there's a knock against him, it's that he's not much of a tackler and can disappear in run support.
Fantasy impact
"The Bills needed help at cornerback with the loss of Stephon Gilmore as a free agent to the Patriots, and White can start right away opposite Ronald Darby. White won't help the Bills DST right away, but this is a good pick for Buffalo." -- Jamey Eisenberg
NFL comparison
Morris Claiborne: In terms of physical presence and predraft hype, White has drawn comparisons to another former LSU cornerback in Claiborne, who was the best college cornerback in the country when he entered the draft in 2012.
