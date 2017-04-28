2017 NFL Draft Grades: Browns get a B+ for selecting Myles Garrett No. 1

With the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M.

Draft Tracker: Round 1



1. Cleveland Browns

Pete Prisco's Grade: B+

CBSSports.com senior NFL writer Pete Prisco doesn't usually have very many nice things to say after a Browns first-round pick, but he does this year. Prisco thinks Cleveland made the right move, although he doesn't totally love the pick.

"It was the right pick to take Garrett, but there are concerns. They better hope he's not Courtney Brown 2.0," Prisco said.

Instant analysis

It's no surprise that Garrett was the first pick, as he's simply the best player in the draft, and a player the Browns couldn't afford to pass on. Garrett lived up to his hype at the combine, dazzling with his combination of size (6-foot-4, 272 pounds), power (33 repetitions of 225 pounds), speed (4.64-second 40) and explosiveness (41-inch vertical). Cleveland picking Garrett is the easiest decision for a team picking No. 1 overall since the Colts drafted Andrew Luck in 2012.

Fantasy impact

The obvious choice for Cleveland, Garrett instantly improves the Browns' pass rush -- maybe enough to make them a passable bye-week DST. Garrett also makes sense as a priority IDP option since he'll play end and have a chance at a bunch of tackles and sacks.

NFL comparison

DeMarcus Ware: Garrett is longer with more growth potential, but he and Ware are both outstanding athletes off the edge who have the savvy and natural gifts to be remembered as NFL greats.