2017 NFL Draft Grades: Browns get an F for selecting Jabrill Peppers No. 25

With the No. 25 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select safety Jabrill Peppers from Michigan.

Draft Tracker: Round 1



Cleveland Browns

Pete Prisco's Grade: F

"I don't like this pick at all. Where does he play?"

Prisco added on our live draft show that this is an "awful, awful, awful, awful, awful, awful pick with a capital A, which is why I give them an F."

Our friends at the Orange and Brown Report have every angle covered for Cleveland's draft. Plus, you can get a free month of insider access when you buy a one month membership today. Just use the promo code BROWNSDRAFT when you sign up to take advantage of this draft special.

Instant analysis

The Browns are going to get some publicity for their first round in this draft, because they added Myles Garrett No. 1, then traded way down and picked up a big name in Peppers. Peppers is a modern NFL player if there ever was one, becoming the first player in the modern combine to work out as both a linebacker and a defensive back. He's a versatile, dangerous playmaker (albeit who only had one interception with Michigan) that can move all over the field as a chess piece.

Fantasy impact

"We know the Browns need help on defense, and Jabrill Peppers can fill a variety of roles. Still, the Browns DST doesn't improve with this move. Ignore the Browns DST in all leagues." -- Jamey Eisenberg

NFL comparison

Eric Weddle: That's a stout comparison for the versatile Peppers from NFL.com's database. Perhaps you prefer the Troy Polamalu comparison from NFL Draft Scout.