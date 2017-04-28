2017 NFL Draft Grades: Titans get a B+ for selecting Adoree' Jackson No. 18

With the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select cornerback Adoree' Jackson out of the University of Southern California.

Pete Prisco's Grade: B+

They needed a corner, and this is a game-changing player at the position. I also like this kid's ability as a return man.

The Titans gave Marcus Mariota a new weapon when they selected Corey Davis at No. 5, so it seemed obvious that they'd take a defensive player with their second first-rounder. They did just that by selecting Jackson here. Jackson has next-level speed and athleticism, and though he has work to do as a pure corner, he showed the flexibility in college to play both outside and in the slot -- a very valuable trait in today's NFL. Jackson also brings a ton of value as a return man, and could immediately step into the NFL as one of the best returners in the league on both punts and kicks. He totaled eight return touchdowns at USC, four of them coming during his final season. He's so good with the ball in his hands that USC even schemed offensive plays for him, and he scored six touchdowns on 54 touches. You could easily build a package for him in the NFL as well.

Devin Hester: The potential is there for Jackson to star as a receiver, and he is clearly further along as a defender -- in terms of route anticipation, run support and overall tackling ability -- than Hester ever was. Like the former Chicago Bears legend, however, Jackson is at his best with the ball in his hands, showing terrific vision, balance and, of course, that electric elusiveness and speed.