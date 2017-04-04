2017 NFL Draft: How to watch on TV, stream online, first-round order, top pick options
All the details for the 2017 NFL Draft
With Super Bowl LI, the combine and the bulk of free agency in the rearview mirror, the 2017 NFL Draft is not that far away. The Patriots are five weeks behind everyone else (except the Atlanta Falcons ), but all 32 teams are scrambling to try and make a Super Bowl run in 2017. And for the first time in a long time we’ll head to Philadelphia for the 2017 NFL Draft . The draft is moving after two years in Chicago, and it’s the first time the player selection process will be held in Philly since 1960.
Here’s all the info you need for the draft.
How to watch the 2017 NFL Draft
- What: 2017 NFL Draft
- When: Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29
- Where: Philadelphia City Hall
- TV: ESPN, NFL Network
- Streaming: NFL.com / NFL Now, Watch ESPN
Full 2017 NFL Draft Schedule
Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, noon ET
Full 2017 NFL Draft first-round order
- Cleveland Browns
- San Francisco 49ers
- Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams )
- New York Jets
- Los Angeles San Diego Chargers
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Buffalo Bills
- New Orleans Saints
- Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles )
- Arizona Cardinals
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings )
- Indianapolis Colts
- Baltimore Ravens
- Washington Redskins
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Giants
- Oakland Raiders
- Houston Texans
- Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans (via New England Patriots )
Who will be drafted No. 1 overall?
Currently, both the mock drafts for Rob Rang and Dane Brugler have Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett going No. 1 overall. He’s the consensus top player so far in the process, so that makes sense.
Don’t sleep on someone like North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky , an Ohio native who grew up a Browns fan, climbing to the top spot if Cleveland believes he can be a franchise quarterback.
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Jonathan Allen is an absolute monster on the defensive line and can’t be discounted.
-
-
-
-
-
-
