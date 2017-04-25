2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars to announce Day 3 picks from London, Texans from space

The 2017 NFL Draft is taking place in Philadelphia, but it's also taking place in other parts of the world. As has been the case for the past several years, the NFL will allow teams to announce their later-round picks from locations around the globe, sometimes with special guests doing the announcing.

Among this year's highlights are the Jacksonville Jaguars announcing some of their Day 3 picks from London and the Houston Texans announcing theirs FROM SPACE. That's right. Astronauts on the International Space Station and Space Center will announce the team's picks.

Here are some other locations and announcers:

Arizona Cardinals

Ten season-ticket holders will join cheerleaders and Big Red, the team's mascot, to announce picks from the Grand Canyon.

Chicago Bears

Bears running back Jordan Howard and military personnel will make selections from the team's headquarters at Halas Hall.

Cleveland Browns

Former Browns player Josh Cribbs and season-ticket members, along with alumni, will announce picks from Cedar Point Amusement Park.

Denver Broncos

Military members and NFL legends will make selections from Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts defensive end Kendall Langford will make picks from the Indianapolis Zoo, along with staff personnel.

Kansas City Chiefs

Service members will make picks from the Whiteman Air Force Base.



New York Jets

Children of fallen EMT Yadira Arroyo will announce Day 3 selections from EMT House 26.

Philadelphia Eagles

Actor Morris Chestnut and CNBC's Jim Cramer will make picks from the NFL Draft Theater.



Pittsburgh Steelers

Actor Milo Ventimiglia, actress Mandy Moore, current players and members of a local youth football team will announce selections from Heinz Field.

San Francisco 49ers

Country music singer Jon Pardi will make picks from Levi's Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

General Joseph Votel, commander of the United States Central Command, will announce selections from the team's headquarters at One Buccaneers Place.

Washington Redskins

Actor Michael Ealy will make picks with fans from FedEx Field.

We have season-ticket holders, players, former players, military members, actors, singers and more announcing picks from all over the place. We have the Grant Canyon, a zoo, an air force base and more. That's all pretty cool stuff. But again, THE TEXANS' PICKS WILL BE ANNOUNCED FROM SPACE. That's really what matters here.