2017 NFL Draft: Jaguars to announce Day 3 picks from London, Texans from space
Plus, actors, players, service members, and more will announce picks from other locations
The 2017 NFL Draft is taking place in Philadelphia, but it's also taking place in other parts of the world. As has been the case for the past several years, the NFL will allow teams to announce their later-round picks from locations around the globe, sometimes with special guests doing the announcing.
Among this year's highlights are the Jacksonville Jaguars announcing some of their Day 3 picks from London and the Houston Texans announcing theirs FROM SPACE. That's right. Astronauts on the International Space Station and Space Center will announce the team's picks.
Here are some other locations and announcers:
Arizona Cardinals
- Ten season-ticket holders will join cheerleaders and Big Red, the team's mascot, to announce picks from the Grand Canyon.
Chicago Bears
- Bears running back Jordan Howard and military personnel will make selections from the team's headquarters at Halas Hall.
Cleveland Browns
- Former Browns player Josh Cribbs and season-ticket members, along with alumni, will announce picks from Cedar Point Amusement Park.
Denver Broncos
- Military members and NFL legends will make selections from Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site.
Indianapolis Colts
- Colts defensive end Kendall Langford will make picks from the Indianapolis Zoo, along with staff personnel.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Service members will make picks from the Whiteman Air Force Base.
New York Jets
- Children of fallen EMT Yadira Arroyo will announce Day 3 selections from EMT House 26.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Actor Morris Chestnut and CNBC's Jim Cramer will make picks from the NFL Draft Theater.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Actor Milo Ventimiglia, actress Mandy Moore, current players and members of a local youth football team will announce selections from Heinz Field.
San Francisco 49ers
- Country music singer Jon Pardi will make picks from Levi's Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- General Joseph Votel, commander of the United States Central Command, will announce selections from the team's headquarters at One Buccaneers Place.
Washington Redskins
- Actor Michael Ealy will make picks with fans from FedEx Field.
We have season-ticket holders, players, former players, military members, actors, singers and more announcing picks from all over the place. We have the Grant Canyon, a zoo, an air force base and more. That's all pretty cool stuff. But again, THE TEXANS' PICKS WILL BE ANNOUNCED FROM SPACE. That's really what matters here.
