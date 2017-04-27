2017 NFL Draft: LIVE updates, latest rumors on trades, QB buzz, Browns No. 1 pick
Follow along as we track all the rumors as the 2017 NFL Draft approaches
The 2017 NFL Draft is finally here. OK, almost. We're just a short amount of time away from Roger Goodell putting the Browns on the clock at No. 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the latest news on rumors and possible trades. In fact, the Browns have reportedly already settled on who they're taking with the first overall pick.
Bookmark this page and follow along with our LIVE blog below. Also, here's everything you need to know about How To Watch the 2017 NFL Draft and all of our experts' mock drafts.
Watch Wentz take Cowboys hat off fan
The Eagles QB is representing his city
Taking Garrett the right call for Browns
A report Thursday afternoon indicates that Myles Garrett will be the first overall pick in...
Draft: Browns taking Garrett at No. 1
Mitchell Trubisky will not be the top overall pick after all
Broncos could trade up in 2017 NFL Draft
John Elway has never been afraid to make bold moves on draft night
Watson: 'Slap in face' to take Trubisky
The Clemson quarterback believes he should be first off the board
49ers GM, Thomas took class at Stanford
Talking about doing your homework as a GM
